Brockton Rox sign first female player in Futures Collegiate Baseball League

Marika Lyszczyk is set to become the first female player in the Futures Collegiate Baseball League next summer, having been added to the roster of the Brockton Rox.

Lyszczyk, 21, played last season at Rivier University in New Hampshire and has since transferred to Sonoma State in California. A catcher and relief pitcher, Lyszczyk is a native of Delta, British Columbia.

She pitched two scoreless innings for Rivier from 2020-21 and was 1 for 9 at the plate with two runs scored and an RBI. Lyszczyk played the last two summers for the Sag Harbor Whalers of the Hamptons Collegiate League.