MIAA approves boys’ individual gymnastics championship, a possible lifeline for the sport’s future

There will be no team champion this winter, but an alternative — a boys’ individual championship approved unanimously by the MIAA’s tournament management committee in a virtual call Wednesday morning — may provide a lifeline for the future. Those 17 athletes, along with any boy on a mixed-gender roster this winter, will be eligible to compete, providing he has a qualifying score on an apparatus that isn’t used in girls’ meets (pommel horse or rings, for example). MIAA liaison Sherry Bryant said language would be added to increase clarity for qualification, with an amendment up for review at the Jan. 18 meeting.

Last February, those programs, along with Lowell, with a combined 26 athletes, competed for an MIAA championship, with Burlington celebrating its 50th year with a title.

The harsh reality is this: There are three high school boys’ gymnastics programs remaining in Massachusetts for the 2022-23 season — Braintree, Burlington, and the Newton North/South co-op. Those teams represent 17 athletes.

“How do we save the sport?” asked Wellesley High athletic director John Brown, who during the call received a thumbs-up on the proposal from his Bay State brethren at Braintree and Newton North. Burlington AD Shaun Hart, the TMC committee chair, also gave his approval.

“If these three schools are on board,” added Brown, “it is a no-brainer.”

▪ In another unanimous vote in the 45-minute meeting, the TMC cleared a path for girls to compete in mixed-gender wrestling sectional and divisional state finals before having decide whether to advance to the all-state championships or the girls’ state championships. Previously, girls had to make a decision prior to the sectional tournament on their path. But if they chose the girls-only championship, they were often idle for three weeks before competing again.

“It was stunting the growth of girls’ wrestling,” said Wakefield AD Brendan Kent, the wrestling committee chair, in his proposal, noting it received approval from the association’s blue ribbon committee. Connecticut and Maine, he noted, allow girls to compete in the sectional and state tournaments.

▪ In a weeklong process completed Tuesday, the MIAA heard appeals from schools regarding the 2023-25 divisional alignments for all sports, which will likely be posted by week’s end. A competitive equity tool, introduced in June, was used for the first time, resulting in change of movement, particularly for vocational and private schools. Shrewsbury principal Todd Bazydlo asked that the committee take a deeper dive into the data at the January meeting.

▪ In a review of the fall tournament, the final numbers reflected the success of the power rankings for seeding. In field hockey, three of the four top seeds advanced to finals, and 87 percent (117 of 133 games) of the higher-seeded teams prevailed in the tournament. In football (78 percent), boys’ soccer (78 percent), girls’ soccer (85 percent), and girls’ volleyball (88 percent), the numbers were similar. Aside from the data, all agreed that a feedback mechanism is needed to prompt discussion on tweaks, changes, etc.

“We are really moving in a positive direction,” said Hart, while taking note of a two-hour meeting last Thursday, in which there was discussion on each sport. “Moving forward, what can we strengthen, tweak?” Discussions will continue on margin of victory, assignment of officials, and sportsmanship language.

A key point: How to make sure sites are more readily available. “Athletic directors became harder to deal with as we get tighter down the line [in the tournament],” said Hart. “Districts have to maximize the site for the tournament.”

Added Wahconah AD Jared Shannon, the committee vice chair, “If schools are not committing staffing, or charging at the gate, they should not be hosting going forward.”





















