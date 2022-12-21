One year later, things are a lot different for first-round quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Mac Jones

Last season, Jones, the last of five quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, looked like a surefire winning investment as a franchise quarterback, the safest long-term pick for success. Meanwhile, No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars looked like an overvalued blue-chip sure thing turned shaky bet.

Quarterback fortunes are a lot like the stock market. They’re volatile and rise and fall subject to underlying conditions. The stock of Mac Jones has taken a huge hit this season, while another second-year quarterback has begun paying big dividends for his surging team.

Advertisement

There were suggestions that a do-over of the draft would lead to Jones being the first quarterback selected, not Lawrence. That notion seems as outdated as a rotary phone now. The passer portfolio has been reshuffled and reevaluated because of coaching changes. Coaching can’t make a mediocre young quarterback great, but it can mess up a promising young prospect. Just ask Jones.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

While Jones has struggled to adapt to and bristled at the changes implemented by de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia and questionably qualified offensive assistant/quarterbacks Joe Judge, Lawrence has blossomed in Jacksonville under a new regime.

After a disastrous rookie season with Urban Meyer and interim coach Darrell Bevell, Lawrence is thriving under the tutelage of Doug Pederson and offensive coordinator Press Taylor. Pederson is best known in these parts as the former coach of the Philadelphia Eagles who ate Bill Belichick and Patricia’s lunch in an upset win in Super Bowl LII. Taylor was the brain behind the famed “Philly Special” trick play in that Super Bowl.

Lawrence now resembles the can’t-miss QB he was touted as coming out of Clemson, regarded as a passing prospect on the level of Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck, and not the lost boy he played like as a rookie.

Advertisement

Since Week 9, a span of six games for Jacksonville, Lawrence is the league’s highest-rated passer (111.2 rating) and tied for the lowest interception rate (0.4). He has thrown 14 touchdown passes — or twice as many as Jones has all season — and just one interception while completing a league-best 70.4 percent of his passes.

On the season, Lawrence has thrown more touchdown passes (24) than Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, and as many as Tua Tagovailoa. After tossing a league-high-tying 17 interceptions as a rookie, he has thrown seven this season, one fewer than Jones, despite having 164 more pass attempts. Lawrence also has four rushing touchdowns, tied for his team’s lead.

Lawrence is making the second-year leap that was anticipated for Jones, who instead has fallen on hard times. He’s now a penny stock passer.

His left tackle, Trent Brown, briefly liked an Instagram post Tuesday from ESPN that intimated the Patriots should investigate reunions with Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo to upgrade at quarterback.

Yikes.

After dropping five straight, the Jaguars have emerged alongside Lawrence to win four of six. They’re now nipping at the heels of the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South lead. The Jaguars (6-8) trail the Titans by a game heading into their “Thursday Night Football” tilt with the New York Jets.

This is not to condemn Jones, but it is a condemnation of premature quarterback evaluations absent important context.

Advertisement

Lawrence was in a situation last year where he had no chance of success with the overmatched Meyer, who turned out to be a coaching charlatan of the highest order and an embarrassment to the Jacksonville franchise, which is saying something.

Jones was in the best situation of any of the rookie passers. He was the most NFL-ready. He enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with an accomplished offensive coordinator/quarterback whisperer in Josh McDaniels and the benefit of the game’s best coach in Belichick.

The situations have changed and so have their fortunes.

Now, most of the highlights of Jones are of his heated histrionics as the Patriots’ offensive operation falters week after week. Or worse, Jones getting trucked by former Patriot Chandler Jones on the Lateral Damage disaster in Las Vegas. Jones is coming off the worst completion percentage of his career (13 of 31 for 41.9 percent) in an ignominious loss to the Raiders.

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s highlights have gone from epic fails to just epic. He led his team back from a 27-10, third-quarter deficit against the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday, throwing a career-high four touchdown passes. In back-to-back games, Lawrence has set career highs in passing yards (368 against Tennessee) and TD passes.

Before tossing a pick versus Dallas, Lawrence had thrown 204 straight passes without an interception. (It’s not all perfect for Lawrence, however, he does lead the league in lost fumbles with seven.)

Who would you bet your future on now, Jones or Lawrence?

Advertisement

Lawrence always possessed more natural talent. Jones wasn’t the second coming some wanted to label him as last season strictly because he was wearing a Patriots uniform. But Jones is a better quarterback than this. The Patriots have practically authored the manual this season on how to mess up a good young QB and devalue a promising asset.

Meanwhile, Lawrence received competent NFL coaching for the first time and has flourished.

It’s hard to believe how decisively the fortunes of Jones and Lawrence have flipped.

It was this calendar year that Jones and the Patriots hung 50 points on Lawrence’s lowly Jaguars. The Patriots defeated the Jaguars, 50-10, at Gillette Stadium on Jan. 2 in their penultimate game of last regular season. Jones threw three touchdown passes and was an efficient 22 of 30 for 227 yards. Running for his life, Lawrence threw three interceptions and finished 17 of 27 for 193 yards.

Offensively, putting up 50 points feels like eons ago for the Patriots. It would be equivalent to a manned mission to Mars.

That’s why putting too much stock in the early returns from quarterbacks can be a risky proposition.

One season later, Jones looks like a common stock QB, and Lawrence looks like a blue-chipper capable of changing the fortunes of one of the NFL’s most success-starved franchises.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.