Newton North boys’ basketball coach Paul Connolly reflects on 400th career win: ‘We’ve had quite a run. I’ve had some great players’

“I get chills thinking about all that personal stuff,” Connolly said. “I’ve gotten so many text messages today from so many former players. That means a lot.”

Twenty-two years later, Connolly’s top-ranked Tigers traveled to Needham Tuesday night and took down the No. 12 Rockets, 68-43, in a Bay State contest for his 400th career win. Amy and their two kids took it all in from the stands.

The first time Paul Connolly took his Newton North boys’ basketball team to play at Bay State Conference rival Needham, he had his players serenade his then-girlfriend, Amy (now his wife) after a Valentine’s Day win.

Advertisement

The Tigers caught fire from downtown, draining 10 threes. Six different Newton North players hit a 3. Senior captain Jose Padilla, an Ithaca College commit, led the way with 13 points and seven assists.

“We played so well, at both ends,” Connolly said. “Our defense was incredible. Offensively, we were on fire.”

Under Connolly, Newton North captured Division 1 state titles in 2005 and 2006, along with four sectional titles, and 13 of the last 14 Bay State titles.

“We’ve had quite a run. I’ve had some great players,” Connolly said. “I’ve been fortunate not to lose players to the prep school.”

Connolly started his coaching career as an assistant at Emerson College, before he replaced longtime coach Jerry Phillips at Newton North in 2000. Connolly also works in the special ed department at Newton North.

Connolly will get a chance to celebrate the accomplishment and reconnect with the players he’s coached over the years Friday night, during Newton North’s alumni game.

“The winning is great, but developing young men and having lifelong relationships with these kids . . . I’m very, very blessed.”