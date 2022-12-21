Sloppy Celtics fall into early hole and can’t climb out against the Pacers, take third straight loss

The Celtics have now lost three games in a row and five of their last six. The lone win during this stretch came with an improbable comeback against the Lakers.

The cheers and good vibes returned during a spirited second-half comeback. In the end, though, the deficit was simply too much to overcome. The Celtics pulled within 5 points multiple times, Pacers rising star Tyrese Haliburton answered with big shots when his team needed them, and Indiana held on for a 117-112 win.

The Celtics played a miserable first half against the Pacers on Wednesday night in which they fell behind by 30 points and were sent off the court with a chorus of boos.

Jayson Tatum had 41 points to lead the Celtics, but Haliburton’s 33 were ultimately more important. Boston made just 13 of 41 3-pointers and shot 38.6 percent from the field overall.

A pair of Al Horford 3-pointers at the start of the third quarter gave Boston some hope. The Celtics’ comeback wasn’t instant, and they usually never are when a deficit is so massive. But it was constant.

Boston pulled within 100-85 at the start of the fourth, and a pair of Tatum 3-pointers after offensive rebounds by Robert Williams made it 106-99 with 6:11 remaining. The Celtics had a great chance to cut the deficit to 5 with just under five minutes left, but Payton Pritchard missed a layup and at the other end Haliburton drilled a 3-pointer to stretch the lead back to 111-101.

The Celtics made one more push, as another Williams offensive rebound led to a 3-pointer, this time by Brown, making it 111-106. The Pacers went on a quick 6-0 run to seemingly regain control with 2:09 left, but then went scoreless for two minutes.

After a steal and layup by Tatum pulled Boston within 117-112 was followed by another steal with 14.4 seconds left, the Celtics pushed the ball upcourt before Joe Mazzulla called a timeout. It appeared Tatum may have pulled the Celtics within 2 when he was fouled on a 3-pointer with 6.7 seconds left, but it was ruled on the floor, and Indiana had a foul to give.

Observations from the game:

⋅ The Celtics’ ball movement was largely nonexistent in the first half. Tatum and Brown tried to ignite a comeback by lowering their heads and getting to the rim, but it was not really effective, and the players surrounding them were essentially decoys. In fact, starters Horford, Derrick White, and Pritchard were scoreless in the first half on a combined 0 for 7 shooting.

⋅ Early in the first quarter Brown tumbled into the NBC Sports Boston table at midcourt as the ball caromed out of bounds, and the table had to be fixed before play continued. That was a good microcosm of Boston’s inability to take care of the ball in the first half. Brown later committed a violation by stepping on the endline on an inbounds pass, Williams stepped on the sideline before lining up an open 3-pointer, and one pass after another landed in the hands of the wrong team. The Celtics had 12 first-half turnovers, and it felt like it.

⋅ Believe it or not, Boston actually surged to an early 8-2 lead following a Tatum two-handed dunk. Everything unraveled after that, however. The Pacers started the game by making 8 of 11 3-pointers and took complete control. Mazzulla rarely calls timeouts, and he resisted in the first quarter here, too. When he finally did after an 18-3 burst, it didn’t help, as the Pacers continued their surge with an 11-2 flurry, making a 29-5 run in all.

⋅ The Celtics have come back from big deficits fairly frequently over recent years, especially when they arrive in the first half. But Smart is almost always at the center of them. He tends to use his aggressive pressure defense to ignite his teammates and the crowd, and it’s contagious. They found his spirit in the second half, though.

⋅ The Celtics like to play fast regardless, but they wanted to speed things up even more when the massive deficit built. The Pacers did a good job of slowing them down. After most possessions, make or miss, they kept a guard in the backcourt to pressure the ball-handler across half-court, burning about eight seconds off the shot clock and doing just enough to disturb the Celtics’ rhythm.

⋅ Horford started the third quarter with a pair of quick 3-pointers, making the deficit at least manageable. And Tatum took control the rest of the way by finding his way to the rim time and again. Boston pulled within 89-78 on a Grant Williams putback before Chris Duarte gave the Pacers a 100-85 lead on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. But Tatum had to expend plenty of energy to spark this comeback. He played the entire second and third quarters after having just a brief rest in the first.

