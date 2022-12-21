Tax, schmax! Mets swoop in on wary Giants, swipe Carlos Correa for $315 million

“We need one more thing, and this is it,” Mets owner Steve Cohen told The Post from Hawaii. “This puts us over the top.”

In a wild twist overnight, Carlos Correa agreed to a $315 million, 12-year contract with the free-spending New York Mets after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over an issue with his physical.

Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen told The Post. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter.”

Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to the $385 million range, putting them on track to pay a record tax of about $110 million — more than double the current high of $44 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers. The estimates would change if Correa’s deal contains deferred money or if New York trades players.

Correa would cost the Mets $49.88 million next year in salary and tax, if there is no deferred money in the deal.

The Giants postponed a news conference Tuesday to introduce Correa after a medical concern arose during his physical, according to two people with direct knowledge of the situation.

Correa and the Giants agreed on Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year deal, subject to a successful physical, one of the people said. One person confirmed that Tuesday’s conference was put on hold because the sides were awaiting the results of testing. A second person said a medical issue was flagged during Correa’s physical.

“We had a letter of agreement. We gave them a time frame to execute it. They advised us they still had questions. They still wanted to talk to other people, other doctors, go through it,” Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, told The Athletic. “I said, ‘Look, I’ve given you a reasonable time. We need to move forward on this. Give me a time frame. If you’re not going to execute, I need to go talk with other teams.’ ”

Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi confirmed Wednesday that there was indeed a concern raised during the physical.

“While we are prohibited from disclosing confidential medical information, as Scott Boras stated publicly, there was a difference of opinion over the results of Carlos’ physical examination,” Zaidi said in a statement. “We wish Carlos the best.”

New York was in talks with Correa and still pursuing him just before he agreed to sign with the Giants, The Post reported.

“We kind of picked up where we were before and it just worked out,” Cohen told the newspaper.

Major League Baseball and the players’ association instituted a new fourth luxury tax threshold last winter, dubbed the “Cohen Tax” because it was aimed at Cohen. The added threshold starts at $293 million in 2023, and the Mets will pay at a 90 percent rate because they will owe tax for the second straight year.

New York won 101 regular-season games last season, the second-most in franchise history, and lost to San Diego in the wild-card playoff round.

Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. Just about the only knock on him is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season only once because of various injuries.

Correa was a free agent one year ago after leaving the Houston Astros, and he reached a $105.3 million deal with the Minnesota Twins. That agreement gave the two-time All-Star the right to opt out after one year and $35.1 million to hit the market again, which the 28-year-old did after he hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs.

Aaron Judge becomes 16th Yankees captain

Aaron Judge stood for photo after photo as if at a wedding. And in a way it was: He had gotten hitched to the New York Yankees for the rest of his baseball life.

Judge posed with his wife, Samantha; parents; Yankees management; agents; and even Derek Jeter and Willie Randolph, and discussed his $360 million, nine-year contract and owner Hal Steinbrenner’s decision to appoint him the team’s 16th captain — the first since Jeter retired.

“It’s family. The fans are family,” Judge said, thinking about joining Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Jeter, and Mariano Rivera as Yankees lifers. “Just getting this chance to build this relationship with everybody, that’s what I’m all about.”

Judge was at his parents' home in California when the deal fell into place early Dec. 7. With San Francisco and San Diego also pursuing Judge, Steinbrenner interrupted a vacation, pulling over on a highway between Milan and the French border to speak with Judge at about 3 a.m. PST.

“He shot me a message earlier about, ‘What’s the holdup? What’s it going to take to get this to the finish line?’ So we hopped on a quick call,” Judge said.

Steinbrenner increased New York’s offer from an eight-year deal to a nine-year agreement. Judge gets $40 million annually, a full no-trade provision, and a hotel suite on road trips.

Just before opening day, the 6-foot-7 outfielder had turned down the Yankees’ offer of $213.5 million over seven years through 2029. Steinbrenner called Judge on Oct. 24 — the day after Houston eliminated the Yankees — to jumpstart talks, and invited the outfielder to his home in Tampa, Fla.

“One of the conversations we had two weeks ago, I actually said to him, ‘As far as I’m concerned, you are not a free agent, you are a Yankee, and we need to do everything we can to ensure that remains the same,’ ” Steinbrenner said.

The reigning American League MVP after setting an AL record with 62 homers had not been aware of rumors that he was headed to the Giants: “I was actually on a plane, so I really kind of missed all the stuff going on about where I would go.”

The Yankees also finalized their $162 million, six-year deal with left-handed pitcher and two-time All-Star Carlos Rodón on Wednesday and an $11.5 million, two-year contract with right-handed reliever Tommy Kahnle.

Dansby Swanson, Cubs seal deal

All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs finalized their $177 million, seven-year contract. With Swanson in the fold, Nico Hoerner likely moves from shortstop to second base. When coupled with 2019 NL MVP Cody Bellinger — who got a $17.5 million, one-year deal — in center, the Cubs should be one of the majors’ best teams when it comes to up-the-middle defense. The 28-year-old Swanson is coming off perhaps his best big league season, hitting .277 with 25 homers and a career-best 96 RBIs in 162 games for Atlanta. He made the NL All-Star team for the first time and won his first Gold Glove . . . Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley signed a one-year, $12 million deal to remain with the Astros after he hit .288 with 14 doubles, five homers, and 26 RBIs in 64 games before going on the injured list with a right shoulder injury that eventually required surgery. In four prior seasons in Houston, he was named to two All-Star Games and hit .306 in 379 games . . . Baltimore agreed to a one-year contract with righthanded reliever Mychal Givens which includes a mutual option for 2024. Givens, who spent five-plus seasons with the Orioles, went 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA in 59 appearances this year split between the Cubs and Mets . . . Righthander Drew Rucinski agreed to terms on a $3 million, one-year contract with Oakland that includes a $5 million club option for 2024. He last pitched in the majors for Miami in 2018, having spent the past four years with the NC Dinos in the Korean Baseball Organization, where he made 30 or more starts each season.