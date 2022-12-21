Two-time defending D1 softball champion Taunton has a new coach, 2004 graduate Michelle Raposo

Now the 2004 graduate has returned to her alma mater as the varsity softball coach for the two-defending Division 1 champion Tigers. Raposo, who was a three-year assistant at Taunton through the 2019 season before leaving on maternity leave, replaces Carrie Consalvi, who accepted the softball coaching position last summer at Bridgewater State, her alma mater.

Michelle Raposo was the starting third baseman for Taunton High’s state championship softball teams in 2002 and 2003.

“I was excited to fulfill my dream for Taunton High School,” said Raposo, who is a math teacher at the high school. “It’s been a lifelong dream to be the coach at Taunton.”

Advertisement

“I’m hoping to [make] history this year [by winning a third straight state championship]. “I want to bring the same enthusiasm and love for the game as I did when I played. I can’t even tell you how excited I am to be a part of this program.”

Raposo’s experience as a coach and a player, in addition to her unrelenting passion for the game, made her the top candidate.

“It was a difficult decision because we had multiple people involved,” said Taunton AD Mark Ottavianelli. “Michelle separated herself from the field as the process went on.”

A 2000 Bridgewater State graduate, Consalvi ranks fifth in program history in career batting average (.387) and clubbed 21 home runs.

“It wasn’t an easy decision by any means, but if I was going to do it, the time was now,” said Consalvi. “I would love to bring that program back to what it was when I played. I couldn’t pass up that opportunity.” Consalvi (nee Kuprycz) hit .387 in 130 career games from 1998-2000 for the Bears as a catcher/designated hitter.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.