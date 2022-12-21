Where do the Patriots and Mac Jones go following one of the worst games of the second-year QB’s career?

Jones is coming off one of the worst performances of his brief career in Sunday’s 30-24 loss to the Raiders. Jones’s abysmal numbers in the game (13-of-31 passing for 112 yards) were somewhat lost because of the game’s bizarre ending, in which Chandler Jones returned an ill-advised lateral 48 yards for the winning points on the final play.

That was the coach’s answer when asked Wednesday if the Patriots’ plan was to stick with Mac Jones at quarterback over the next three weeks.

FOXBOROUGH — Bill Belichick’s message this week is a simple one: “Yeah, the plan is to try and beat Cincinnati.’’

Jones’s 41.9 percent completion rate and 3.6 yards-per-catch average were the lowest of his career and his 112 yards were second worst — he had 19 in the three-pass, wind-swept win in Buffalo last season. Sunday was the first time this season any quarterback has attempted 30 passes and averaged fewer than 4 yards per attempt.

New England is 5-6 in games Jones has started and neither he nor any other Patriots quarterback has thrown a fourth-quarter touchdown this season. New England’s fourth-quarter passer rating is 29th in the NFL.

“Just better execution, better consistency, better all the way around. I don’t think it’s any one thing,’’ Belichick said, when asked what needs to happen to improve the passing attack for the final stretch.

As for what Jones needs to work on to avoid a repeat performance from Las Vegas, the coach grouped everyone together.

“There’s always things everybody can improve on every week,’’ he said. “So, just point those out on the film and try to correct them and move on. That’s players, coaches, every position. That’s the way it always is.’’

For his part, Jones has let what happened in Vegas stay in Vegas and he’s on to Cincinnati.

“Just come in, work hard, become better as an individual, become better as a team, become better as an offense,’’ he said. “So, that’s all you can do, that’s all you can ask and just compete every day with yourself against your teammates, against our defense, [which] is a great defense. So, we have a great opportunity to go against them and we have plenty of banked reps against our defense [which] is probably one of the most multiple defenses in the league, too. So, kind of similar to Cincinnati there, but I think it’s a great defense in Cincinnati and we’ve just got to be ready to go.’’

Clock ticking on Jake Bailey

The Patriots have started the return clock on punter/kickoff specialist Jake Bailey, who has been on injured reserve since Nov. 19 with a back ailment. The club has 21 days to activate the 2020 All-Pro.

Statistically, Bailey was having a rough season, posting career lows in punting average (42.1 yards) and net average (35.2).

Special teams coordinator Cam Achord said earlier this week that Bailey was progressing well in his rehab.

“Jake’s a tremendous player and he is doing everything he can to get back out there with us,’’ Achord said. “Anytime you’re [without] a player of his caliber, you’re going to lose a little bit, whether it’s in the punting game, the holding, the kicking, [but] Nick [Folk] has done a great job though, filling this.”

Remembering Franco Harris

Belichick had fond memories of Steelers Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris, who died suddenly Wednesday at 72, just two days before the 50th anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.’’

“There’s a legend,’’ Belichick said. “Great college player, maybe a little overshadowed by Lydell [Mitchell], but that’s a pretty good backfield. I was at Baltimore with Lydell. George Welsh was their position coach at Penn State, so [we] talked about those guys quite a bit. Mitchell got a lot of the stats and publicity and all that at Penn State, but George always raved about Franco. He didn’t carry the ball as much [but] his hands, which, one play kind of says it all on that one. So, he wasn’t fun to play against, I can tell you that. I was at Baltimore when we played him in the playoffs there in my first year. Yeah, this guy was a great player, a great person. It’s a big loss.’’

Harris ran for a touchdown in the game Belichick referenced, a 28-10 Steelers victory in December 1975. Obituary, C11.

Cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), receiver DeVante Parker (concussion), and long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle) missed practice Wednesday. In addition, practice squad running back J.J. Taylor was not spotted during the media window of practice.

Two other corners, Jonathan Jones (chest) and Jack Jones (knee) were limited. Also limited were receivers Tyquan Thornton (knee) and Jakobi Meyers (shoulder), and running backs Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) and Damien Harris (thigh).

Offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf/back) was upgraded to a full participant.

The Patriots did have a surprise at practice with rookie offensive lineman Andrew Stueber making his season debut. The seventh-rounder out of Michigan has been on the reserve/nonfootball injury list.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.