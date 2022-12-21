In a whirlwind year, Brittany Engle became a mother and successor to Oliver Ames legendary coach Laney Clement-Holbrook

Nearly seven months later, Engle is now caretaker of the reigning state champion Tigers, as well as her infant son, Luke . She returned from maternity leave just in time for the winter season and now balances roles as a mom, coach, and English teacher.

First, she completed her final interview for the girls’ basketball coaching position at Oliver Ames left behind by the retirement of legendary Laney Clement-Holbrook . Then, that night, she went into labor.

“I went from being a mom to teaching, coaching, and being a mom . . . The past three weeks have just been a blur,” Engle said.

Clement-Holbrook ended her illustrious 46-year, 733-win career on top by leading the Tigers to a Division 2 title last season. Engle was along for the ride in her sixth season as an assistant coach.

Knowing she would retire soon, Clement-Holbrook slowly delegated more responsibility to Engle — letting her call some plays, lead some timeout huddles, compile game plans and even run occasional practices. Along the way, Engle received a new perspective on how a champion is built.

“I think that this past year was huge because I was able to, not really sacrifice the details, but also not get so mired in the details or get so hung up on mistakes, or one loss or things like that, because I’m so competitive,” she said. “And to just kind of see: Alright, well what did we learn? Where does this piece fit into the bigger picture of the bigger puzzle?”

Oliver Ames captain Maddie Homer (right), battling King Philip's Kylie Watson for possession of the ball, lauded first-year coach Brittany Engle, saying, " She’s doing a really good job of adjusting with the new team." DebeeTlumacki

Engle has her own storied basketball history at Oliver Ames. She won a state championship under Clement-Holbrook as a senior in 2006, then went on to make four NCAA Tournament appearances in four years at Marist, including the 2007 Sweet 16.

She’s pulled pieces of both experiences into her philosophy. At Marist, the coaching staff would post the practice drills in the locker room beforehand to let players prepare. Engle does the same thing in the gym with the Tigers. She also strives to emulate Clement-Holbrook’s longevity that transcended generations.

“I think that her message of constantly being willing to adapt, and not getting so stuck in your ways and what you think is the best way to do it, I think that probably stands out to me the most,” Engle said.

The Tigers have to adapt this season without Globe All-Scholastics Caroline Peper (graduation) and Jasmyn Cooper (a transfer to Nobles). Sisters Kaydence and Kamryn Derba, along with captains Maddie Homer and Sarah Hilliard, lead this year’s contributors.

Oilver Ames coach Brittany Engle will rely upon freshman Kamryn Derba (left), bringing the ball down court against King Philip's Jordan Bennett, along with her sister Kaydence, a junior guard, and captains Maddie Homer and Sarah Hilliard to lead the Tigers. DebeeTlumacki

Homer has known Engle for several years — she used to train Homer’s sister Sadie — and appreciates the sense of familiarity.

“[Coach] Brittany went through this program and she coached alongside Laney, so it was easier to transition from coach Laney to Brittany, and she’s doing a really good job of adjusting with the new team,” Homer said.

Kaydence Derba, a junior guard, has appreciated Engle’s publicized practice plans. She also likes Engle’s increased focus on injury prevention; the Tigers have incorporated more stretches and recovery workouts into their practices.

“She’s really been helping us with physically training our bodies to take on this much basketball every day, and I think that it’s really good — how worried she is about our health and well-being,” Derba said.

Engle admits that her natural inclination in coaching and teaching is to push the learning pace and “Go, go, go.” That’s also her lifestyle now as she balances those jobs while raising a child. Engle tries to remember that there’s a long process ahead, and even with championship expectations, she can’t rush the growth taking place.

“I think I have to remember less is more, because there is a lot of learning happening,” Engle said. “Even though the girls are really talented, I think I forget sometimes how young they are.”

Free throws

▪ Tenth-ranked Foxborough (3-0) has established itself as the favorite in the Hockomock-Davenport.

After cruising past Milford and Mansfield, the Warriors outlasted Franklin, 55-50, on Tuesday in a signature performance.

Junior guard Cam Collins (18 points per game), sophomore center Addie Ruter (12 ppg), sophomore guard Kailey Sullivan (11 ppg), and junior guard Erin Foley (10 ppg) are all catalysts. The Warriors have just two seniors on the roster and are thriving with a relatively young group.

“Each of our starters is capable of contributing every night, so it makes us a defensive problem for many teams,” said coach Lisa Downs. “I’m thrilled with how things are going and the way the team has gelled at this point in the season. There is a very high ceiling to what this team is capable of.”

▪ Newton South (3-0) is off to a strong start, thanks in large part to the dynamic senior duo of Maddy Genser and Tatum Murray.

Genser, a guard who will play both basketball and soccer at Colby College, is averaging 20.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 3.3 steals. Murray, a wing who will play basketball at Gettysburg College, is averaging 18.0 points while shooting 40 percent from 3-point range.

“There’s no secret,” said coach Joe Rogers.cq “It’s the result of their hard work. They both had really solid junior seasons. Instead of being happy with that, they got back in the gym and committed themselves to getting better.”

▪ The No. 18 Pentucket girls (3-0) played their first game at their new gymnasium on Tuesday, earning a 42-22 win over North Reading.

The old gym had a capacity of less than 500, but the new venue seats 1,700. The Panthers welcomed alumni back to see the new gym and watch the game.

Correspondent Trevor Hass contributed to this story.