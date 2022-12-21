fb-pixel Skip to main content

Israel’s Netanyahu says he has formed new government

Updated December 21, 2022, 7 minutes ago
Benjamin Netanyahu, former Israeli Prime Minister and the head of Likud party, waves to his supporters after first exit poll results for the Israeli Parliamentary election at his party's headquarters in Jerusalem on Nov. 2.Maya Alleruzzo/Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Designated Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced late Wednesday that he has successfully formed a new coalition, setting the stage for him to return to power as head of the most right-wing Israeli government ever.

Netanyahu made the announcement in a phone call to President Isaac Herzog moments before a midnight deadline.

The announcement came after weeks of surprisingly difficult negotiations with his partners – who still have need to finalize their power-sharing deals with Netanyahu’s Likud Party. Nonetheless, Netanyahu said the new government is poised to be formally sworn into office “as soon as possible.”

