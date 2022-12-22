20 years in, ‘Christmas Celtic Sojourn’ is beautiful and bittersweet

The 20th anniversary of an event is typically an occasion for celebration. And so it was with this year’s “A Christmas Celtic Sojourn,” the annual ensemble performance that was brought into the world by Brian O’Donovan in 2003 and has been with us ever since. But judging from the Saturday evening presentation at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, apart from a handful of brief reflections on the fact that the Christmas Sojourn had lasted for 20 years, the performance marked that milestone by being what it has become over those years, executed by a stellar cast of singers, players, readers, and dancers. Every edition of the “Christmas Celtic Sojourn” has a theme, cohost and artistic director Jenna Worden told the audience; this year’s — legacy — was, she said, both obvious and fitting.
The 2022 iteration reliably provided highlights that will doubtless add to that legacy. Karan Casey offered a gorgeous rendition of “In the Bleak Midwinter,” and Mick McAuley gave voice to the spare, minor-key beauty of “Winter Song.” Newcomer Lily Henley brought Sefardic folk traditions and her innovations on those traditions. There was no shortage of phenomenal Irish dancing, led by exuberant lead dancers Ashley Smith-Wallace and Joe Harrison, or of marvelous instrumental performance, from the wailing drone of Joey Abarta’s uilleann pipes to the grandeur of Nadje Noordhuis’s trumpet (a recurring presence throughout the evening) to the sterling work of the house band in support of the various performers. And as always, various annual staples — the frenzied pace of the younger step-dancers blazing their way through a medley of “Jingle Bells” and other songs, a carol sing-along, and a round-robin performance by several of the players — displayed the Christmas Sojourn’s own traditions.
There was something shadowing the celebration, however; the sad fact that, earlier this year, O’Donovan was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer. He took part in Saturday’s performance, albeit with a reduced role. Worden and one of the music directors, Seamus Egan, subbed in as hosts at various points, and one of the perennial favorites of the Christmas performance was absent — O’Donovan, seated in his great leather armchair next to a decorated tree, weaving recollections of his own Irish family and childhood in among passages read by him from “A Child’s Christmas in Wales.” Instead, we heard marvelous, recorded snippets of his recollections from past Sojourns; seated in his chair, he listened along with us. And he sang for us, and with us, and gave us poetry.
Subtly, but suitably, there were a few understated comments made during Saturday’s performance that pointed to its founder and what a remarkable force he has been, in Boston and beyond, for Celtic music and for the connections and community that it helps to form. Longtime participant Maeve Gilchrist put it simply: The power of music was there, she said, and Brian O’Donovan had built something powerful.
Information on how to watch this year’s show online can be found at www.christmasceltic.com/how-to-watch.
A CHRISTMAS CELTIC SOJOURN
At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, Saturday (late show)
Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net.