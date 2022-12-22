20 years in, ‘Christmas Celtic Sojourn’ is beautiful and bittersweet

The 20th anniversary of an event is typically an occasion for celebration. And so it was with this year’s “A Christmas Celtic Sojourn,” the annual ensemble performance that was brought into the world by Brian O’Donovan in 2003 and has been with us ever since. But judging from the Saturday evening presentation at the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre, apart from a handful of brief reflections on the fact that the Christmas Sojourn had lasted for 20 years, the performance marked that milestone by being what it has become over those years, executed by a stellar cast of singers, players, readers, and dancers. Every edition of the “Christmas Celtic Sojourn” has a theme, cohost and artistic director Jenna Worden told the audience; this year’s — legacy — was, she said, both obvious and fitting.

The 2022 iteration reliably provided highlights that will doubtless add to that legacy. Karan Casey offered a gorgeous rendition of “In the Bleak Midwinter,” and Mick McAuley gave voice to the spare, minor-key beauty of “Winter Song.” Newcomer Lily Henley brought Sefardic folk traditions and her innovations on those traditions. There was no shortage of phenomenal Irish dancing, led by exuberant lead dancers Ashley Smith-Wallace and Joe Harrison, or of marvelous instrumental performance, from the wailing drone of Joey Abarta’s uilleann pipes to the grandeur of Nadje Noordhuis’s trumpet (a recurring presence throughout the evening) to the sterling work of the house band in support of the various performers. And as always, various annual staples — the frenzied pace of the younger step-dancers blazing their way through a medley of “Jingle Bells” and other songs, a carol sing-along, and a round-robin performance by several of the players — displayed the Christmas Sojourn’s own traditions.