America’s largest railroad hobby show returns to West Springfield

The largest trade show in the United States devoted entirely to railroads will run from Jan. 28-29 and span four buildings on the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds in West Springfield. Nearly 350 exhibitors will be convening for the fair, including historical and preservation organizations, model train vendors, train museums, and railroad-themed magazines. Maggie the Railroad Clown will also be roaming around the fairgrounds.

Calling all train enthusiasts: the Amherst Railroad Society is gearing up for the Railroad Hobby Show, featuring a host of train-themed activities for audiences of all ages. Visitors will be able to drive model trains, take a ride on an operational locomotive, and browse through photos, books, and other train-themed publications at this annual event.

Attendees can celebrate the 50th anniversary of the N-TRAK modular model railroad system, create a 3-D-printed image of themselves to include in a model railroad set, or drop by the National Model Railroad Association’s booth to chat with board members and department heads.

Tickets to the hobby show can be purchased in advance until Jan. 13, with a one-day adult pass available for $15, and a two-day pass available for $27. A $1 handling fee will be added to tickets purchased in advance, and wristbands will be mailed to each attendee. Tickets can also be purchased on site, and children 15 and under can attend the show for free. Proceeds from the event will go toward railroad preservation and restoration efforts across the country.

Railroad Hobby Show, Eastern States Exposition Fairgrounds, 1305 Memorial Ave., West Springfield. Jan. 28, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and Jan 29, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adults $15; children 15 and under free. railroadhobbyshow.com

