An inadvertent topicality in season three of ‘Jack Ryan’

But this is not a case of a plot being torn from the headlines, according to Krasinski.

In the third season of the John Krasinski-starring “Jack Ryan,” which began streaming Wednesday on Amazon Prime Video, the story line includes Russian aggression against Ukraine.

“We wrapped the show before the conflict ever happened,” Krasinski told The Wrap, a website that covers the entertainment industry. He added that “seeing even hints or small mirroring of our show in real life is the greatest heartbreak to all of us. And we take it all very, very seriously.”

“But even having to explain that we wrote and shot the show before the conflict even happened seems like an alternate reality,” he added. “It seems like an alternate universe that we’re even talking about it, because that’s how sad it is, that anything we could come up with in our show could even potentially happen in real life.”

Advertisement

The story line for season three, in which CIA agent Ryan learns of a covert Russian plot to destabilize Europe and restore the Soviet Union to its former power, was hatched three years ago, according to Krasinski, a Newton native who is an executive producer on the series.

“I tried to put a small homage to each of Tom Clancy’s books and/or movies into each of the seasons,” said Krasinski. “So in season two, there was a little ‘Clear and Present Danger’ in there, and for season three, we had chosen ‘Hunt for Red October.’ And my idea was, instead of a nuclear submarine, what if what Jack Ryan was looking for was a man, someone with intel that could de-escalate the situation?”

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.