In ‘Anatomy of 55 More Songs,’ columnist Marc Myers collects the stories behind musical hits from disco to rock to EDM

The genres covered run the gamut of all manners of rock — folk, progressive, hard, glam — as well as psychedelic soul, sunshine pop, disco, new wave, and EDM; the interviewees expound on songwriting details, geek out over instruments and sound equipment, and discuss how particular songs became game changers. (“After the success of ‘Walk On By,’” notes Burt Bacharach, “I never had to worry about a record company second-guessing me. I was no longer at their mercy. I was free to explore a new approach without thinking twice about it.”)

Entertaining tidbits and insights infuse the second volume of Marc Myers’s eclectic array of musical hits, with singers, composers, lyricists, and producers delving into the backstories of some of the most recognizable, impactful songs of the 20th century. Culled from Myers’s “Anatomy of a Song” column for the Wall Street Journal — another collection was published in 2016′s “Anatomy of a Song: The Oral History of 45 Iconic Hits That Changed Rock, R&B and Pop” — these 1964-1996 music-history nuggets were selected, as Myers notes in his introduction, for “what I call the ‘oh wow’ factor.”

Cool inception stories include Valerie Simpson talking about recalibrating “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough,” for Diana Ross, as well how she fell for Nick Ashford (“I’ll just say that when you’re writing love songs all day long with someone, you can wind up falling in love.”); Joe Jackson on how the early 1980s New York club scene fed the soul of “Steppin’ Out”; Jackson Browne on getting a friendly hand from David Crosby and Graham Nash on “Doctor My Eyes”; and Jon Anderson on the inspirations, both idyllic and infrastructural, for “Roundabout”:

Advertisement

“I began writing the lyrics to ‘Roundabout’ while traveling with the band in a van through Scotland in late March 1971. Yes was on tour then, and we had just performed in Aviemore the night before. In the van, we were heading south to Glasgow, about a three-and-a-half-hour drive. There were mountains and lakes everywhere. I had smoked a joint, so everything was vivid and mystical. As we drove along, we encountered a fair number of ‘roundabouts,’ what you in the States call traffic circles. At one point, the road dropped into a deep valley and ran next to a large lake. Low clouds covered the mountain peaks. I took out my little notepad and started writing.”

Advertisement

There are lovely light-bulb-going-on moments, too: according to lyricist Carole Bayer Sager, she was with Marvin Hamlisch when he told her he was off to London to work on the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me.” “I said, ‘Oh wow, James Bond, yeah. If I was going to write a Bond theme, I think I’d call it “Nobody Does It Better.”’ Within 10 minutes, Hamlisch had composed a melody; within another 10, Bayer Sager had written “Nobody does it better/Makes me feel sad for the rest/ Nobody does it half as good as you/ Baby, you’re the best.” Then there’s the delightfully domestic scene of Blondie’s Chris Stein and Debbie Harry watching TV — professional wrestling, no less — when Stein turns to Harry and says, “We should do a rap song and call it ‘Rapture.’”

Some entries are made all the richer by the input of multiple people involved in the song’s creation: Donovan’s “Sunshine Superman,” the Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” Alice Cooper’s “I’m Eighteen,” the Spinners’ “I’ll Be Around,” Deep Purple’s “Smoke on the Water,” 10cc’s “I’m Not in Love,” Heart’s “Barracuda,” Steely Dan’s “Peg,” and the Talking Heads’ “Burning Down the House.” The Cars’ “My Best Friend’s Girl,” for example, was written in a Boston-area basement; had the crucial support of local DJ Maxanne Sartori; got the informal nod of approval from George Martin; and, with a quiet appreciation of lead guitarist Elliot Easton, drummer David Robinson says, “What made ‘My Best Friend’s Girl’ special was Elliot’s guitar. It really elevated the joy level.”

Advertisement

There are also single-person contributions that showcase the storytelling abilities of the narrators, including Robbie Robertson on “The Weight,” Arthur Brown on “Fire,” John Fogerty on “Bad Moon Rising,” Bob Weir on “Truckin’,” Todd Rundgren on “Hello It’s Me,” Steve Miller on “Fly Like an Eagle,” Al Stewart on “Year of the Cat,” Nile Rodgers on “Good Times,” and, notably, Bernie Taupin on “Rocket Man,” waxing lyrical about hearing his words transformed by musicians: “It was an amazing feeling to hear my lyrics turned into something special. The music gave my words a living, beating heart. You never get that feeling solely from the words. That feeling comes from the magic of music and melody….”

In fact, one of the real joys here is in the way that those interviewed are so expressive and generous with their unalloyed admiration for fellow artists. Bacharach comes up frequently, with special mention going to Charlie Daniels fanboying over Itzhak Perlman, and Ozzy Osbourne describing the massive impression the Beatles made on him. “…I didn’t take singing seriously until I heard the Beatles,” he says. “You have to understand, the arrival of the Beatles was like going to bed one night when everything was gray and dismal and waking up to a world that was sunny and alive.”

Advertisement

“Anatomy” is an enjoyable musical interlude — you inevitably sing the songs in your head as you read these stories. It would also, by the way, make one hell of a mixtape.

Anatomy of 55 More Songs: The Oral History of Top Hits That Changed Rock, Pop and Soul

By Marc Myers

Grove, 384 pages, $27

Daneet Steffens is a journalist and critic. You can find her on Twitter and Instagram @daneetsteffens.