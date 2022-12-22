A debut poetry collection, Patterson’s Holiday Bookstore Bonus, and a journey into Sun Records

How far will metaphor take us? What’s said in the silences? How can we — can we? — escape what’s passed down? Such are some of the questions poet J. Estanislao Lopez wrestles with in his debut collection, “We Borrowed Gentleness” (Alice James). “Inheritance, the scientist says,/ can be sequenced. Science, his father says,/ excuses no one from their ghosts.” Lopez reveals the hierarchies and the power structures — political and personal, historical and in-the-moment — between fathers and sons, between one border and another, between death and time. “Who’s to say/ what can be gotten away with now?” And he makes us wonder what would happen if you were “appointed president emeritus of your sins.” The ghosts of our pasts look over our shoulders, nodding, encouraging, warning, present and inescapable, part of the texture of our days and living inside every choice and declaration. In Lopez’s poems, beauty and suffering are wed, holding vulnerable hands, and sometimes gripping so tight it hurts the bones. “Misery grows on an inverted tree — / its perfume releasing/ with each broken husk of family.” In revealing the power structures, he also, with delicacy and force, subverts them, pulling pieces from the foundation to see at what point they crumble.

Local bookstores receive support from mega author James Patterson

James Patterson ranks as one of the top-earning authors on earth, and for the last nine years, he’s been spreading some of his wealth around to independent booksellers. This year, as part of his Holiday Bookstore Bonus program, he’s giving away a quarter of a million dollars — $500 to 500 booksellers — to honor and support the work of indie booksellers around the country. Of those 500, 71 are from New England. Locally, Audrey Huang at Belmont Books; Jess Riel at Book Moon in Easthampton; Alyssa Raymond at Copper Dog Books in Beverly; John Shafranski at Harvard Book Store; Alexa (Lex) Amaris at Newtonville Books; Jesse Hassinger at Odyssey Bookshop in West Hadley; Sarah Rettger at Porter Square Books in Cambridge; Cheri Anderson at The Bookloft in Great Barrington; Leigh Quiveryn at the Silver Unicorn Bookstore in Acton; Lorna Ruby at Wellesley Books; Kaliisha Cole and Staci Fleury at Whitelam Books in Reading; Kate Layte at Papercuts J.P. in Jamaica Plain; Leo Landry in An Unlikely Story in Plainville; Karen Harris at the Andover Bookstore; Glenda Richards at Books & Sundry in Plymouth; and many others.

New volume showcases Sun Records’ place in music history

Rock ‘n’ roll, it’s said, was born in Memphis, Tenn., in the early 1950s, and Sun Records was there ushering in the birth. A colorful new book tells the history of the storied record label and the artists and songs that changed the music landscape. “The Birth of Rock ‘N’ Roll: The Illustrated Story of Sun Records and the 70 Recordings that Changed the World” by veteran music journalists Peter Guralnick and Colin Escott (Weldon Owen) covers two eras of Sun: 1952 through 1969, and 1969 through the present. Sam Phillips, the founder of the label, launched the careers of Johnny Cash, Elvis, Roy Orbison, Carl Perkins, and Jerry Lee Lewis. And the book highlights other figures of the scene, like Harmonica Frank: “You looked at him and you really didn’t know what he was thinking,” reflected Phillips. “He had the greatest mind of his own — I think hobos by nature have to have that.” Illustrated with ticket stubs and concert fliers and numerous photographs of musicians on stage and in the studio, the book looks at the music through 70 defining songs, and demonstrates the singular place Sun has in the history of rock music in this country.

Coming out

“Everything Calls for Salvation” by Daniele Mencarelli, translated from the Italian by Wendy Weathley (Europa)

“Short Film Starring My Beloved’s Red Bronco” by K. Iver (Milkweed)

“Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor (Riverhead)

Pick of the week

Mariana Calderon at Savoy Bookshop in Westerly, R.I., recommends “Star Eater” by Kerstin Hall (Tordotcom): “This fantasy is like no other I have read, and has giant battle cats, a floating city, queer relationships, and bloody magic, all tied together with horrifying and “Handmaid’s Tale”-esque commentary on the false choices women are presented with instead of actual power.”