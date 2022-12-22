Douglas Brinkley’s ‘Silent Spring Revolution’ details the impact of activists and presidents from JFK to Nixon on environmental protection policy

Like the natural world he cherishes, Douglas Brinkley has continually evolved. A trained historian, he began his career as a biographer of American statesmen, then branched out to write books about subjects as diverse as Rosa Parks, Henry Ford, the post-White House Jimmy Carter, and Hurricane Katrina. Always, the lay reader is his target audience.

Of late, Brinkley’s personal passion has transformed his career. He’s become an enthusiastic chronicler of the 20th century intersection of environmental protection and presidential leadership. His first volume focused on the era of Theodore Roosevelt, the second on that of Franklin Roosevelt.

“Silent Spring Revolution,” Brinkley’s latest, assesses the period from the late 1950s through the early 1970s, when the idea of conservation morphed into environmentalism, an understanding that humans and the natural world form an interconnected web. To save the former, it was imperative to save the latter. People, no longer viewed as separate from Earth, had to learn to accommodate its demands rather than subdue them.

The American presidents who served during this era — Kennedy, Johnson and Nixon — bear different reputations on this subject. Kennedy has been slightly overrated, in the author’s opinion, while the other two have been underrated. JFK’s importance has been magnified by martyrdom. LBJ’s achievements were overshadowed by the misadventure of Vietnam, Nixon’s by the Watergate scandal. During this period, progress on the environmental front had bipartisan support.

The emotional heart of this book lies not with the politicians but with the crusaders, none more so than Rachel Carson — “the Paul Revere of Earth Stewardship,” in Brinkley’s words. A biologist and civil servant with the US Fish and Wildlife Service, Carson first achieved notice as an eloquent observer of life at the seashore. “No one could write truly about the sea and leave out the poetry,” she insisted. Her Sea Trilogy conjured the biological wonders of the ocean and introduced the public to the idea of the mutual dependence of humanity and nature.

But it was “Silent Spring” (1962), an indictment of the pesticide DDT, which killed birds and other wildlife, that elevated her to patron saint of environmentalism. Serialized in The New Yorker and a best seller, it gave her a national platform that supercharged reform efforts.

Brinkley’s other primary heroes are Stewart Udall, Secretary of the Interior under both JFK and LBJ, and US Supreme Court Justice William O. Douglas. Udall’s efforts were key to establishing numerous national seashores and wildlife preserves. Justice Douglas, an avid hiker and mountain climber, wrote numerous books championing wilderness as a human necessity rather than a luxury. When not on the bench, he was leading hikes to publicize the need to save green spaces, from the C-and-O Canal trail outside Washington, D.C., to Washington State’s Cascade Mountains. (One notes that Brinkley sidesteps the question of any conflicts of interest with his judicial duties.)

For Kennedy, other issues outranked the environment, notably relations with the Soviet Union. But he laid the groundwork for advances by his successor, who proved far more adept at muscling laws through Congress. (His younger brother Bobby, tutored by Justice Douglas, was a far more committed friend of the out-of-doors.)

When LBJ became president, environmentalists were wary. Early in his career, he had been a proponent of damming rivers to generate hydroelectric power for his constituents in the Texas Hill Country previously without electricity. But recognizing the rising reformist tide, he retained Udall as his environmentalist enforcer with congressional obstructionists. Hence the passage, for example, of the first Endangered Species Act. Only the two Roosevelts, Brinkley claims, “equaled Johnson in prioritizing preservation.”

In retrospect, the Nixon legacy is forever clouded by Watergate. Nonetheless, many central instruments of reform came to fruition during his administration: the Clean Air Act, the Clean Water Act, the Environmental Protection Agency. Brinkley awards kudos to William Ruckelshaus, a tough law-enforcer at EPA, and, surprisingly, John Ehrlichman, Nixon’s aide who began his career as an environmental lawyer in Seattle before his eventual ignominy and imprisonment for Watergate sins.

Despite this solid record on the environment, Nixon viewed the movement as a mere fad and distrusted it as socialism in disguise. His political shrewdness, though, shone in his willingness to take credit for reforms he initially opposed.

“Silent Spring Revolution” is a big, sprawling book — nearly 700 pages of text — that tries to encompass everyone from thinkers to scientists to activists to politicians. (Reform’s opponents, though, like Big Oil, receive little attention.) Readers may be pardoned for feeling dizzy as Brinkley darts awkwardly from one subject to another. (One chapter title says it all: “Protesting Plastics, Nuclear Testing, and DDT.”) This breadth is both the book’s strength and weakness.

Most rewarding of its virtues is the attention to reformers in danger of being forgotten. David Brower of the Sierra Club was a titan in the field. Among many others worth noting: Sigurd Olson, the writer who led the fight to protect Minnesota’s Boundary Waters lakes; Howard Zahniser, of the Wilderness Society, a bulldog in congressional negotiations; attorney Victor Yannacone Jr., one of the architects of the Environmental Defense Fund; and such Senate stalwarts as Frank Church of Idaho and Gaylord Nelson of Wisconsin.

Though it may be forgotten now, Brinkley reminds us, the social vision of Martin Luther King Jr., and United Auto Workers leader Walter Reuther considered a healthy Mother Earth as essential as higher wages and racial equality. The arc of environmental awareness may bend toward justice, but Rachel Carson’s revolution is far from over.

SILENT SPRING REVOLUTION: John F. Kennedy, Rachel Carson, Lyndon Johnson, Richard Nixon, and the Great Environmental Awakening

By Douglas Brinkley

Harper, 857 pp., $40

Dan Cryer is author of the biography “Being Alive and Having to Die: The Spiritual Odyssey of Forrest Church” and the memoir “Forgetting My Mother: A Blues from the Heartland.”