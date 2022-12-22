Globe classical music writers choose their favorite classical albums of 2022

The fuller return to live performance this year happily coincided with a burst of creativity in the recording studio. Herewith, Globe classical music writers share some of their favorite releases of 2022, from a prodigious conducting talent to the “breath of the world,” and from a poignant memorial tribute to an enchanting portrait of snow.

Hanns Eisler once wrote a work called “Thirteen Ways of Describing Rain.” In 2008, Danish composer Hans Abrahamsen created a kindred-spirited series of portraits of snow, or “Schnee.” Constructed as a sequence of formally rigorous canons, this is nonetheless avant-garde music at its most beautifully reflective and poetic. And in this vividly atmospheric new recording, the Lapland Chamber Orchestra, based in the northern reaches of Finland, shows itself to clearly be — both musically and meteorologically — on home turf.

Warner Classics

“Lars Vogt: In Memoriam” (Warner Classics)

With this year’s passing of pianist Lars Vogt at 51 from esophageal cancer, the classical world lost a deeply humane and profoundly musical artist. This album collects 50 tracks from his various recordings for EMI over the years, showcasing Vogt in solo repertoire (Mozart, Brahms, Schumann, Berg), chamber music (Franck, Haydn, Stravinsky), and concertos (Beethoven with Simon Rattle and the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra). The opening movement of Mozart’s Piano Sonata No. 10 may be the most sparklingly graceful and perfectly proportioned six minutes of music heard this year.

ECM

Gidon Kremer, “Mieczyslaw Weinberg: Sonatas for Violin Solo” (ECM)

The composer Mieczyslaw Weinberg died in relative obscurity in 1996, but his music over the last decade has emerged steadily from the shadows thanks in large part to devoted champions such as violinist Gidon Kremer. This year Kremer released a fascinating new album devoted to Weinberg’s three solo violin sonatas, fiercely expressive works that gesture toward the knotted intensity of Bartok, the athleticism of Ysaye, and the tragic grandeur of Shostakovich. At 75, Kremer, has nothing left to prove but nonetheless plays with all the conviction this music deserves.

— JEREMY EICHLER

Decca Classics

Carlos Simon, “Requiem for the Enslaved” (Decca Classics)

With this evening-length piece, Carlos Simon honors 272 enslaved people who were sold in 1838 to pay the debts of Georgetown University, where the composer currently teaches. Mournful brass refrains, Catholic melodies, spirituals, and contemporary chamber music interweave in this poignant remembrance of stolen lives, which features the composer at the piano alongside trumpeter MK Zulu, hip-hop artist Marco Pave, and Boston’s own Hub New Music.

Cantaloupe Music

John Luther Adams, “Sila: The Breath of the World” (Cantaloupe Music)

Want to feel small? Close your eyes and listen to “Sila,” the latest of John Luther Adams’s atmospheric canticles to the natural world to be captured on recording. Because the length of each musical expression in “Sila” is flexible, and the size of the five(!) ensembles it calls for are as well, no two performances are precisely the same: This one includes the redoubtable chorus The Crossing, the JACK Quartet, and various musicians from the University of Michigan.

In a Circle Records

Various artists, “The U.S. and the Holocaust (Soundtrack)” (In a Circle Records)

Violinist Johnny Gandelsman was the driving force behind the soundtrack to the shattering “The U.S. and the Holocaust,” Ken Burns’s recent documentary with Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein. He assembled an enviable team of composer-performers including clarinetist Kinan Azmeh, bassist Shanir Blumenkranz, guitarist Gyan Riley, and violinist Dana Lyn to create the hour-length album, which includes a mix of collaboratively composed pieces, tunes a single composer brought (Lyn’s “Cold Fall” is sublime), and new interpretations of pre-existing music. Oboist Katherine Needleman’s skeletal rendition of the slow movement of Bach’s Concerto for Violin and Orchestra in E Major is a gem, as is Gandelsman and Azmeh’s take on Ernest Bloch’s “Prayer.”

— A.Z. MADONNA

Decca Records

Klaus Mäkelä, “Sibelius” (Decca)

Don’t blame Klaus Mäkelä for either the lavish amount of attention surrounding the 26-year-old Finnish conductor or the inevitable backlash his early success has engendered. Look past them, and you will find a conductor with both prodigious talent and room to mature. Both are present in this set of Sibelius symphonies — brilliantly played, often insightful, and carrying the promise of much more to come.

Sony Classical

Igor Levit, “Tristan” (Sony)

The latest adventure from Igor Levit, one of the world’s most imaginative pianists, centers on the long shadow that the Tristan myth cast over music history. Its centerpiece is not Wagner but Hans Werner Henze’s “Tristan,” a gripping concerto-like work for piano, orchestra, and tape. It’s mesmerizing, as are the Wagner, Liszt, and Mahler works that surround it.

In a Circle Records

Johnny Gandelsman, “This Is America: An Anthology 2020-2021″ (In a Circle Records)

Frustrated by an enveloping sense of isolation and despair during the first year of the pandemic, the intrepid violinist Johnny Gandelsman began commissioning solo violin works — 22 in total. The resulting collection is both a wildly varied cross-section of American music and a manifesto about art’s power to reflect on, and guide us through, the crises of our time.

— DAVID WEININGER