Local bestsellers for the week ended Dec. 18

3. Lessons in Chemistry Bonnie Garmus Doubleday

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

5. Lucy by the Sea Elizabeth Strout Random House

6. The Marriage Portrait Maggie O’Farrell Knopf

7. The Last Chairlift John Irving Simon & Schuster

8. Fairy Tale Stephen King Scribner

9. The Boys from Biloxi John Grisham Doubleday

10. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

2. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

3. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

4. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

5. Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook Ina Garten Clarkson Potter

6. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human Siddhartha Mukherjee Scribner

7. Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals Melissa Clark Clarkson Potter

8. Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story Bono Knopf

9. Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files Deb Perelman Knopf

10. What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions Randall Munroe Riverhead

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Cloud Cuckoo Land Anthony Doerr Scribner

2. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Best American Short Stories 2022 Andrew Sean Greer, Heidi Pitlor (Eds.) Mariner

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

6. Where the Crawdads Sing Delia Owens Putnam

7. Project Hail Mary Andy Weir Ballantine

8. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

9. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

10. The Sentence Louise Erdrich Harper

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed

2. The 2023 Old Farmer’s Almanac Old Farmer’s Almanac

3. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

4. Ottolenghi Test Kitchen: Extra Good Things Noor Murad, Yotam Ottolenghi Clarkson Potter

5. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law Mary Roach Norton

6. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk Penguin Press

7. Entangled Life: How Fungi Make Our Worlds, Change Our Minds & Shape Our Futures Merlin Sheldrake Random House

8. The Best American Science and Nature Writing 2022 Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, Jaime Green (Eds.) Mariner

9. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

10. A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020) David Sedaris Back Bay

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Dec. 18. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.