Look for Boston landmarks in ‘Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody’

Directed by Kasi Lemmons (”Harriet,” “Eve’s Bayou”), the film traces Houston’s rise from New Jersey choir girl to international superstar, and it was filmed almost entirely in Massachusetts with a largely Boston-based crew. For Lemmons, it was something of a homecoming: She was raised in Newton and first started acting at the Boston Children’s Theatre.

You’re in luck: The late, chart-topping singer is getting the biopic treatment with “Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody,” starring Naomi Ackie in the titular role.

Still can’t get Whitney Houston’s hit “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” out of your head after 35 years?

The biopic also features Boston-based talent and extras, including 11-year-old Roxbury resident Bailee Lopes, who plays Houston’s daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown as a child. Early scenes of Houston’s church were filmed at the historic People’s Baptist Church in Roxbury, and performances there feature the church’s real organist and members of the Boston church’s choir.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

“Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody” is the first major motion picture to come out of the new Marina Studios, which currently has locations in Quincy and Canton.

Advertisement

It’s also the first biopic of Houston to be officially sanctioned by her family, Lemmons said in an interview with the Globe. The film’s screenwriter Anthony McCarten (”Bohemian Rhapsody”) reached out to Houston’s family and longtime producer Clive Davis (played by Stanley Tucci) as he was writing the script, and both Davis and Houston’s sister-in-law Pat Houston were producers on the film, Lemmons said.

“When you’re dealing with relatives and close friends and in-laws and people who have access to very recent memories and emotions about Whitney and hold her incredibly dear, you have to be careful and respectful of their feelings,” Lemmons said.

“Their feelings are included in the movie in some way or another,” she added, “and then, as director, mine are as well.”

Advertisement

Lemmons is not only a “huge fan” of Houston but also met her and her father, John Houston, in the ‘90s. The filmmaker pitched a screenplay to the singer only to have it turned down by her father and “got a really interesting sense of their dynamic,” she recalled.

“I left the meeting kind of moved by this relationship; like, here’s this guy who’s managing his daughter, and has kind of different ideas about how she should be presented than the way she presents herself,” Lemmons said. “I think a lot of father-daughter relationships work their way into a lot of my stories — that was kind of the personal thing that drew me in.”

Marina Cappi, founder and CEO of Marina Studios, said she was excited to have the biopic as the studio’s first movie production because “Whitney Houston is just such an incredible icon.”

Boston-raised location manager Charlie Harringtonsaid residents will recognize city landmarks used for the film’s scenes of Houston’s performances.

Scenes of Houston at the Soul Train Music Awards were shot at Citizens Bank Opera House, and her famous 1994 American Music Awards performance was filmed at the Boch Center’s Wang Theatre, Harrington said. The singer’s 1991 Super Bowl performance of the national anthem was shot at Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium and features local extras.

The hardest scene to film “without a doubt,” Harrington said, was a crucial one where Houston and her then-husband Bobby Brown get into an argument on the side of a highway. The scene was shot on a strip of Broadway Bridge near South Boston: “We had to close that down or reroute everything, and it was the coldest night of my life,” Harrington said.

Advertisement

Joy Ashford can be reached at joy.ashford@globe.com. Follow them on Twitter @joy_ashford.