Readers offer their choices for the best books of 2022

Last week we presented our critics’ choices for Best Books of 2022 ; now it’s your turn! Here are some of the responses to our poll asking readers to tell us what their favorites were this year.

I loved the main character and the way in which she sees her life and circumstances. I loved the way it was all written in her voice and gave only her side of the conversation, but you could still tell what the conversation was about. This book was amazing. — Esta Montano

Advertisement

Shrines of Gaiety by Kate Atkinson

I love Kate Atkinson and this book has her trademark wit. But what made the book outstanding is the time and place — London after the First World War — which are characters in their own right. Atkinson portrays the feeling of a society that is still struggling with a major disruption and shows how the experience has changed the characters’ sense of themselves and life itself. All of this in a fun mystery read that takes place in a series of nightclubs. —Erika Drezner

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus

Beautifully written, compassionate, funny, and an unlikely heroine who helps us deal with grief, motherhood, prejudice, and ambition. I wanted the novel to keep going so I could continue to hang out with these memorable and lovable characters. —Dale Bouton

Sweet, Soft, Plenty Rhythm by Laura Warrell

The characters are so well drawn, you feel like you have met them. The situations the characters find themselves in are realistic and compelling. The book’s main character is a jazz musician and the book reads like music. I didn’t want to leave the characters at the book’s end. I hope for a sequel to learn what happens to them next. I highly recommend this delightful book. — Peg O’Brien

Advertisement

Horse by Geraldine Brooks

I am a big horse fan so I loved learning the history of Lexington, one of the greatest racehorses of all time. I also appreciated the research Geraldine did regarding the anatomy of a horse; it was the best vet class I ever had. Finally I appreciated how Geraldine wove race and gun violence issues into her story. I recommend “Horse” to anyone! —Mika

Tell Me Everything: The Story of a Private Investigation by Erika Krouse

A riveting memoir of one private investigator’s experience investigating the systematic rape culture on the University of Colorado’s football team, while also grappling with her own trauma as a survivor of child sexual abuse. It was fascinating to see all that went into the first Title IX legal case that tied in sexual harassment and violence. — Michelle

Demon Copperhead by Barbara Kingsolver

First time reading her, and I came to this book with some trepidation, because it is written in first person, and any dialogue is through the lens of the main character. So I wasn’t sure I was going to like it, but I love this book. Very, very strong voice, with a beautiful story based on “David Copperfield” by Dickens. It’s the perfect book for Christmas. — Joan Dolamore

The Great Air Race: Glory, Tragedy, and the Dawn of American Aviation by John Lancaster

I liked the rapid pace of this book because, well, it’s about an air race. Lancaster’s experience as a pilot — including flying the race route — informs his story and brings you alongside the fliers and in close to the adventure and the danger, the courage, the nonchalance, the drama. Even when he’s talking about technical engine or weather information, the reader is present in the moment and understands the implications — you can really see what’s happening through his words. The photographs are fascinating and tell their own stories. — Holly Weeks

Advertisement

Nightcrawling by Leila Mottley

A brilliant novel of how a powerless young woman struggles to survive. — Philip Sagan

Sign Here by Claudia Lux

A thriller with lots of twists and turns but also very funny. — Jean Kilbourne

Lucy by the Sea by Elizabeth Strout

This book captured a hard-to-define angst during the pandemic. Mournful, reflective, beautiful. — Becky Rowley

Fighting for Survival by Christy Martin

The biography of a gay woman championship boxer living a closeted life for 40 years while being physically and emotionally abused by her manager/husband. He finally shot and stabbed her and left her for dead but she recovered and triumphed both outside the ring as well as inside. This is an inspirational story of one woman’s struggle to find herself while creating a sport — female prizefighting — which was illegal in most countries and most states when she first began in the late 1980s. One reviewer, Jerry Izenberg in the Newark Star Ledger, called it “the most honest autobiography I ever read.” He wasn’t kidding. It’s an anthem for the #MeToo Generation. — Nina Liu

Advertisement

World of Curiosities by Louise Penny

Penny’s 18th Inspector Gamache mystery is a spellbinder with a lot of familiar characters and new ones as well. It helps that I’m reading it during a Quebec road trip to several places from prior books in this series: the Bookstore and Bistro in Knowlton (the real Three Pines); Baie St. Paul, Charlevoix; and Quebec City. — David Sacks



