In sibling dramas, everything is relative

As we enter a weekend packed with family gatherings, it’s worth noting how many theater productions and TV series have chosen sibling dynamics as their subject. The overall picture is not exactly a tranquil one.

The relationships between siblings is a central theme in the Front Porch Arts Collective’s Boston production of Douglas Lyons’s “Chicken & Biscuits,” as well as several major Broadway revivals: August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” Suzan-Lori Parks’s “Topdog/Underdog,” and, as a secondary story line, Arthur Miller’s “Death of Salesman.”

Also focusing heavily on sibling relationships have been TV shows or streaming series as different as “Bad Sisters," “Succession," “This Is Us," “Game of Thrones," “Empire," “Yellowstone," “Downton Abbey," “Better Call Saul," and the new “Riches" on Amazon Prime Video. And that list is far from complete.

So why all this interest in brothers and sisters? One answer can be found in the reply by famed criminal Willie Sutton when asked why he kept robbing banks: “Because that’s where the money is.” Writers gravitate to the subject of siblings because that’s where the conflict — otherwise known as drama — is.

The nonfiction side of the ledger could even include Netflix’s six-part docuseries “Harry & Meghan," given that it touches on Prince Harry’s very strained relationship with his brother, Prince William.

In its way, Apple TV+’s “Bad Sisters” presents a tableau of sisterly solidarity. Though there’s plenty of friction among four of the Garvey sisters, they are united in their common goal: to kill the abusive husband of a fifth sister.

With parents usually established at the top of the family hierarchy, sibling-centered works derive juice from the fact that the combatants are, theoretically at least, equals. That can lend an extra ferocity to their jockeying for position or parental approval.

Even when absent, parents can figure prominently in some of these sibling reckonings.

On NBC’s “This Is Us,” the Pearson siblings took viewers on an emotional roller-coaster ride week after week as they tried to heal the lingering wounds from the death years earlier of their beloved dad. In “Topdog/Underdog,” two brothers — provocatively named Lincoln (Corey Hawkins) and Booth (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) — constantly vie for the upper hand while shadowed by their abandonment by their parents when they were young. “There was something out there that they liked more than they liked us,” Lincoln says.

In “Chicken & Biscuits," long-simmering tensions between two very different sisters, the proper academic Baneatta (Jacqui Parker) and the freewheeling Beverly (Thomika Bridwell), rise to the boiling point at the funeral for their father. Soon, a family secret will be revealed, adding a new variable to the complicated equation of their relationship.

When siblings clash, they are engaged in battle at close quarters with the people who know them best — and who can weaponize that knowledge in what can be a contest to be the one to tell the family story, to define its values.

Gathered at the grave of their father, Willy Loman (Wendell Pierce), in “Death of a Salesman,” one son, Happy (McKinley Belcher III) defiantly vows to follow in his father’s footsteps, declaring: “He had a good dream. It’s the only dream you can have — to come out number-one man.” But his brother Biff (Khris Davis) makes clear his own life will be different; he will not pursue the delusional dream that killed Willy.

In “The Piano Lesson," Boy Willie (John David Washington) and his sister Berniece (Danielle Brooks) clash bitterly over whether to sell a piano decorated with carvings of the faces of their ancestors during the period of their enslavement.

Boy Willie wants to use the money to buy the land where their ancestors were enslaved, seeing that purchase as a triumphant coda; Berniece believes the piano carries too much family history, both painful and precious, to part with.

Sometimes, a character’s treatment of a sibling can serve as both a turning point and a defining moment.

In “The Godfather Part II” (1974), when we hear that fateful gunshot from the lake and realize that Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) has had his hapless brother Fredo (John Cazale) killed, we know that there’s no turning back. Michael has permanently and irredeemably lost his soul.

Spoiler alert: The same is true for drug money launderer Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) in “Ozark’' (2017-2022). Wendy sells out her psychologically troubled, loose-lipped brother, Ben (Tom Pelphrey), resulting in a grim fate for him.

Shakespeare understood well the extremes that fraternal and sororal discord could reach. He made two sets of siblings central to his monumental tragedy “King Lear.”

With a kingdom at stake, Lear’s daughters Regan and Goneril begin as allies, showering their father with false flattery after he demands professions of love, while their sister Cordelia is banished because she gave an honest answer to Lear’s vainglorious demand. But by the end Regan and Goneril are at each other’s throats, competing for Edmund.

A nasty piece of work, Edmund betrays his brother Edgar and their father, the Earl of Gloucester. When Edmund finally gets what’s coming to him, it is at the hands of Edgar.

HBO’s “Succession” has been likened to “King Lear,” and indeed the Roy siblings are ruthless in their dealings with one another as they vie for control of the media empire built by their malevolent pater.

Of course, in that particular battle, there’s nobody to root for.

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.