Southie native David Lindsay-Abaire has fashioned a ‘Kimberly Akimbo’ that sings

Lindsay-Abaire (“Rabbit Hole,” “Good People”) created the musical based on his darkly absurdist 2001 play of the same name, with Tony Award winner Jeanine Tesori, a composer renowned for her eclectic scores including “Fun Home,” “Caroline, or Change,” and “Violet.” The story centers on teenage Kimberly Levaco (Victoria Clark, a Tony winner for “The Light in the Piazza”), who suffers from a fatal disease that accelerates aging. A veritable 16 going on 70, this vibrant, sharp-witted girl is trapped inside the deteriorating body of an older woman.

David Lindsay-Abaire’s delirious new musical “Kimberly Akimbo” may be set in Bergen County, N.J., but the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright acknowledges the show, which opened to rave reviews at the Booth Theatre on Broadway this month, traces its roots and inspiration to his early life and upbringing in South Boston. “It’s really just Southie in disguise. There’s so much of me and my family in the play that I just needed to fool myself into thinking that I wasn’t writing about myself,” he says with a chuckle. “So I picked a working-class area that was very similar to what I thought of as South Boston.”

Despite that seeming downer of a premise, the show moves easily between ebullient, antic comedy and lump-in-your-throat poignancy. It’s already won Drama Desk and New York Drama Critics’ Circle awards from its off-Broadway world premiere last winter, and it will no doubt be a top contender at the 2023 Tony Awards.

When you’re a teenager, Lindsay-Abaire explains, everything in your life can feel like life or death. “Why don’t my parents understand me? Why can’t they see me as the person that I am? And that person that I like, why don’t they like me back? But for Kimberly, every moment is in fact life or death. Her mortality is hanging over her in such a real way.”

To make matters worse, she’s saddled with a pair of dysfunctional, self-absorbed parents, Buddy (Steven Boyer) and Pattie (Alli Mauzey). Buddy drinks too much. Pattie, who’s massively pregnant, suffers from hypochondria and a woe-is-me narcissism. When they’re not fighting with each other, they’re lamenting their failures and dashed dreams.

Alli Mauzey (left) as Pattie and Victoria Clark as Kimberly in "Kimberly Akimbo." Joan Marcus/Polk & Co. via AP

When Lindsay-Abaire started writing the play more than two decades ago, he was fascinated by the idea of “a teenage girl trapped in the body of an old woman.” As he began writing this “crazy upside-down world,” he imagined what her parents might be like. “What if they behave like children and are sort of incapable of being good parents because of their arrested development?”

Reflecting on it now, he realized that he was digging into “aspects of my own relationship with my parents that I harbored — my love for them but my resentment about them,” he says. “As a teenager, I think a lot of us feel like outsiders and weirdos and unseen by families who don’t understand us.”

Blowing back into the Levacos’ lives is the hilariously crass and blustery Aunt Debra (Bonnie Milligan). “It’s like the Cat in the Hat showing up in the house of those kids,” Lindsay-Abaire says. “I’m going to turn everything upside down, and we’re going to have so much fun, and I’m going to make a mess of everything.”

Fortunately, a newfound friendship has sparked between Kim and classmate Seth Weetis (Justin Cooley), a fellow teenage misfit, whose nerdy obsessions include word puzzles and speaking in Elvish. While there are aspects of Kimberly that Lindsay-Abaire drew from his own experience, it’s the character of Seth that’s “as close as I’ve ever gotten to putting myself onstage in a play,” he says with a laugh. “And I don’t know that I’ve said that out loud before, but that kid [Seth] is essentially exactly who I was.”

In adapting his play into a musical, Lindsay-Abaire says he brought a new perspective to the story this time around, as a father of two boys. “The parents’ ‘awful’ behavior is really grounded in the fact that they are terrified of the idea of losing their daughter. It was something I had access to 20 years later that maybe I didn’t have access to when I first wrote the play.”

The impetus for the musical can be traced back to Lindsay-Abaire and Tesori’s first collaboration, on “Shrek the Musical,” which premiered on Broadway in 2008. As an adaptation of a massively popular movie, there were numerous producers, not to mention the film studio, DreamWorks, involved. “It was a lot of cooks in the kitchen,” he notes.

Afterward, he told Tesori that he’d love to write a musical the same way he writes a play, “where it would just be you and me and nobody else until we’re ready.” Tesori suggested they adapt one of his plays so they wouldn’t need to obtain the rights. Eventually, she pulled “Kimberly Akimbo” off the proverbial shelf and told him that she thought the play could sing.

He realized that “big emotional stakes are actually easier to do in song than in a play. … When you write a musical, you have the opportunity to stop time and crack open a character’s heart and let them sing their subtext and let the audience know about their longings and their wishes and their dreams and let their emotions soar. And in a play, that’s all subtext.”

Victoria Clark as Kimberly and Justin Cooley as Seth in "Kimberly Akimbo." Joan Marcus/Polk & Co. via AP

In order to expand the world of the story, Lindsay-Abaire added four classmates, a quartet of geeky show choir enthusiasts, with crossed-wire crushes on each other. “The kids are a reflection of who Kim is and also what she will never be. They have shining futures ahead of them, and Kim doesn’t have that. She has only today, the moment. And she doesn’t have a long life ahead of her the way those kids do.”

“I hope what resonates most are the questions of: What do we do in the time that we have left, especially when we don’t know how much time we have left? And can we as humans ever realize and appreciate what’s going on in the now?”

Despite the undercurrent of heartache and pathos, a hallmark of Lindsay-Abaire’s writing is his ability to shift on a dime to the outrageous, the uproarious, and the mordantly funny, and “Kimberly Akimbo” is full of those hairpin turns. That quality, he attests, is drawn directly from his South Boston roots.

“Things were hard sometimes growing up! Awful things happened in our lives, in our families, and in our neighborhoods,” he says. “And the way that most of us working-class folks dealt with it was through humor. Things were so absurdly crappy sometimes that you just had to laugh. The sad, awfulness of life bumping right up against the comedy of it, that just makes total sense to me!”

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

At Booth Theatre, 222 W. 45th St., New York. Tickets at 212-239-6200, telecharge.com

