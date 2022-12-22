The stand-up specials that were these nine comedians’ favorites in 2022

Stand-up comedy specials are pouring out of every screen these days, from premium services like Netflix and Amazon Prime to basic cable to YouTube. To help sort through this deluge of choices, the Globe asked nine comedians to pick their favorites from the year (plus a runner-up), to make sure comedy fans’ stockings are stuffed with laughs.

Why Hullum likes it: “He’s just still raw. He doesn’t get enough credit. He’s right up my alley — Black humor with a lot of spice. He’s different and often gets overlooked. His appeal for me is his satire and his nerdy ratchetness. Ratchetness is the equivalent of dirty, poor, ghetto, loud, obnoxious — all the things that make white people uncomfortable. Rel has that for me but can present it in a way where it’s not full-on ratchet. It’s classy ratchet. Clatchet, if you will.”

Runner-up: Ali Siddiq, “The Domino Effect: Live In Houston” (YouTube)

Josh Gondelman

Gary Petersen

Special: Josh Gondelman, “People Pleaser” (Amazon Prime)

Why Petersen likes it: “Comedian/hero Josh Gondelman delivers an exquisite comedy special. ‘People Pleaser’ shines with silliness from start to end. This is for new fans and old fans, a.k.a. Gondel-heads. He presents unrelenting joy, originality, smartly written jokes performed with ultimate presence. Warning — this [special] feels like a contagious smile.”

Runner-up: Joe List, “This Year’s Material” (YouTube)

Jaylene Tran

Special: Sheng Wang, “Sweet and Juicy” (Netflix)

Why Tran likes it: “He proves that you don’t need to be raunchy, vulgar, shocking, demeaning, politically divisive, or racially charged to grab people’s attention. Most, if not all, of his jokes in this special are simple yet genius observations that we all have but never discuss. He’s the most underrated writer in comedy right now in my opinion. If people love Mitch Hedberg, they’d love Sheng Wang. He’s almost like an Asian Mitch Hedberg — not in an unoriginal, copycat but in the best possible way. Deadpan delivery with a flair.”

Runner-up: Andrew Schulz, “Infamous” (YouTube)

Josh Gondelman

Special: Sheng Wang, “Sweet and Juicy” (Netflix)

Why Gondelman likes it: “It’s so funny, which is such a basic thing to say about comedy. But Sheng, there’s such a playfulness to his comedy and it’s really personal and observational and whimsical all at once. He’s kind of working on every level. It’s just so delightful. I don’t watch for this purpose, but this is really clean in a way that’s not ostentatious about how clean it is. But it’s also incredibly specific to him. I can’t imagine anyone not liking it.”

Runners-up: Jerrod Carmichael, “Rothaniel” (HBO Max); Cat Cohen, “The Twist . . .? She’s Gorgeous” (Netflix)

Juston McKinney released “On the Bright Side” on YouTube. Courtesy of Juston McKinney

Kathe Farris

Special: Juston McKinney, “On the Bright Side” (YouTube)

Why Farris likes it: “He’s just effortless. First of all, he does such a good sum-up of the year, without ever talking about COVID, in such a relatable way, but not in this like, you know, lazy townie kind of comedy way. I’m always thinking, as somebody who teaches stand-up, always looking at the laughter triggers and formulas and process, and he’s just such a good person to study. Watching him is just like a master class because it’s so clean. And simple.”

Runner-up: Taylor Tomlinson, “Look at You” (Netflix)

Tony V

Special: Bill Burr, “Live at Red Rocks” (Netflix)

Why Tony V likes it: “I don’t watch many. Having worked with him, while he was working that out, I was interested to see how it turned out. And the beauty, to me, of it is how un-stylized it is, or how un-tweaked it is. When you see specials when they’re directed a certain way, there’s a lot of different angles and close-ups and cuts to punch lines. And this just looked like somebody turned on a camera at a great show. In a nice setting. And not everything hit 100 percent, which I think is indicative of the way he works. But he always found a way to pull himself out, to get himself to the point where he got the laugh.”

Runner-up: Joe List, “This Year’s Material” (YouTube)

Fortune Feimster released “Good Fortune” on Netflix. Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Hilarity for Charity

Laura Severse

Special: Fortune Feimster, “Good Fortune” (Netflix)

Why Severse likes it: “Firstly, it’s just light and fun, there’s no politics or heaviness. Secondly, I just love her. She seems to be such a fun, genuine person. Every bit is just so good. She is so endearing. It’s one of the few specials where I actually laughed out loud. As a comic, you become almost numb to comedy and laughing but her special made me laugh so hard. I saw her at the Wilbur in March and then again at the Hampton Casino Ballroom in October with my son and it was so cool to watch the beginning of her tour and then the end and to see how everything had changed and evolved to what it became in the special.”

Runner-up: Iliza Shlesinger, “Hot Forever” (Netflix)

Rick Jenkins

Special: Juston McKinney, “On the Bright Side” (YouTube)

Why Jenkins likes it: “Boston comedy has developed so many stars for the national stages, we forget how many of those stars are still here among us on our stages. Corey Rodrigues and Orlando Baxter released some outstanding specials this year. They are living and working quite a bit in the area (for now!). But to see a star who still walks among us, check out Juston McKinney’s ‘On the Bright Side.’ After successful ‘Tonight Show’ appearances and a couple of Comedy Central specials, Juston moved back to New England for the weather . . . and for ‘Daddy-ing,’ i.e. moving home to raise the kids. The result is a special by a nationally known, top-flight comedian, yet still has plenty of local references and flavor to make the hometown crowd happy.”

Runner-up: Neal Brennan, “Blocks” (Netflix)

Jerrod Carmichael, as seen in "Rothaniel." Courtesy of HBO

Tooky Kavanagh

Special: Jerrod Carmichael, “Rothaniel” (HBO Max)

Why Kavanagh likes it: “It’s refreshing to see someone take a risk with the format and tweak the way an audience both views and, to an extent, interacts with an hourlong special. It’s intimate, honest, and a fascinating break from the usual ‘stand up’ stand-up, both visually and in terms of joke structure. You may not laugh as frequently as with a more ‘joke dense’ special, but every punch line is impactful because the way Carmichael sets them up makes it feel like we (he and the audience) earned them. You’ll also walk away feeling like you got to know a real person and not just his sense of humor.”

Runner-up: Ms. Pat, “Y’all Wanna Hear Something Crazy?” (Netflix)