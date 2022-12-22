Things to do around Boston this weekend and beyond

THE AUX CHRISTMAS SHOW Composer, producer, and songwriter Mike Nevin hosts this lineup of local acts, which includes Eggy Benedict, Gia Greene, Kevin Patrick King, and Nevin’s own project The Aux. Dec. 23, 8 p.m. Faces on Pleasant, Malden. 781-851-4672, facesbrewing.com

KINDRED THE FAMILY SOUL Philadelphia singer-songwriters Fatin Dantzler and Aja Gordon have been making music since their teens, and they met, got married, and started their neo-soul project in the late ‘90s. Their latest album, “Auntie and Unc,” came out last year. Dec. 27, 8 p.m. City Winery. 617-933-8047, citywinery.com/boston

CAVE IN/PIEBALD The hard-hitting, long-running rock bands team up for a holiday double bill that benefits the local youth arts nonprofit The Shout Syndicate. Dec. 29, 7 p.m. (doors). Royale. 617-338-7699, royaleboston.com

MAURA JOHNSTON





Folk, World & Country

WINTERY SONGS IN ELEVENTY HARMONY Singer-songwriters Jennifer Kimball and Rose Polenzani have been coming up with the offbeat, reconfigured, harmony-forward material that they gather under the banner of “wintery songs” for over a decade. This year, they’re joined by a pair of singing fiddlers (or fiddling singers?) in Kat Wallace and Maura Shawn Scanlin, cellist Casey Murray, and Lula Wiles’s Eleanor Buckland. Dec. 23, 8 p.m. $25. TCAN, 14 Summer St., Natick. 508-647-0097, www.natickarts.org

ROCKABILLY PALS Three music vets — Shawn Young, Jittery Jack, and Simon Farrell — get together to play some rockabilly, hillbilly, and other vintage sounds on a Thursday night. Dec. 29, 10 p.m. No cover. The Plough and Stars, 912 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-576-0032, www.ploughandstars.com

TRAMPLED BY TURTLES The Minnesota sorta bluegrass, sorta a-bunch-of-other-stuff sextet comes to Boston for a date rescheduled from November. They’re touring in support of “Alpenglow,” their first album in four years. Langhorne Slim and Amigo the Devil also perform. Dec. 29, 8 p.m. $35. House of Blues, 15 Lansdowne St. www.livenation.com

STUART MUNRO





Jazz & Blues

DANIELA SCHÄCHTER TRIO The engaging Sicilian-born singer and pianist won the 2005 Mary Lou Williams Jazz Piano Competition, among many other accomplishments. For this performance she and her trio, with ubiquitous bassist John Lockwood and versatile drummer Steve Langone, will play a mix of originals and newly arranged standards. Dec. 23, 7 and 8:45 p.m. Free, reservations recommended. The Mad Monkfish, 524 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. 617-441-2116, www.themadmonkfish.com

BRUCE GERTZ PRESENTS GARGONZ! The superb instrumentalist, prolific composer, and premier area pedagogue of the jazz bass — who’s played with everyone from Count Basie to Joe Lovano — helms a quintet showcasing world-class saxophonists George Garzone and Jerry Bergonzi, astonishing trumpeter Phil Grenadier, and brilliant Brazilian drummer Rafael Barata. Dec. 27, 7:30 p.m. $10-$15. The Lilypad, 1353 Cambridge St., Cambridge. www.lilypadinman.com

BEES DELUXE The Boston-based, British-American, self-proclaimed “acid blues band,” led by Anglo guitar monster Conrad Warre, blends traditional blues with unorthodox elements derived from many manners of music. Dec. 29, 6-9 p.m. No cover, reservations encouraged. The Porch Southern Fare & Juke Joint, 175 Rivers Edge Drive, Medford. 781-874-9357, www.theporchsouthern.com

KEVIN LOWENTHAL





Classical

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY In a collaboration with the Museum of African American History, conductor Anthony Trecek-King leads members of the H+H orchestra and chorus in a free performance that celebrates the 160th anniversary of the Emancipation Proclamation with music on the theme of water, from spirituals like “Deep River” to Handel and Mendelssohn. Dec. 31, 1 p.m. Trinity Church. www.firstnightboston.org

BOSTON BAROQUE The period instrument orchestra greets the New Year in its customary fashion, offering New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day concerts of sparkling music for orchestra and soloists by Bach, Telemann, Vivaldi, and more. Dec. 31, 8 p.m., Calderwood Studio, GBH; Jan. 1, 3 p.m., Sanders Theatre, Harvard University, Cambridge. https://baroque.boston

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

CHICKEN & BISCUITS A raucously big-hearted comedy by Douglas Lyons about the fissures and resilience of family, “Chicken & Biscuits” unfolds before and during the funeral for a revered pastor and patriarch in New Haven. At the play’s center is the clash between two strong-willed, very different women: the upright, devout Baneatta, played by the estimable Jacqui Parker, and her flamboyant younger sister, Beverly, portrayed by Thomika Bridwell in a highly entertaining, go-for-broke performance. Directed by Lyndsay Allyn Cox. Through Jan. 8. (No performances Dec. 24-31.) Presented by The Front Porch Arts Collective. At Suffolk University’s Modern Theatre. frontporcharts.org and ovationtix.com

LITTLE CHRISTMAS TREE SHOP OF HORRORS The inimitable Ryan Landry has concocted another enjoyably cracked musical mash-up for the holidays. That green-skinned mistress of malice Hermione P. Grinchley (played by Landry himself, as usual), is running a failing Dollar Store in Revere at Christmastime when her clerk, Norbert (Tim Lawton), brings a tiny, bedraggled Christmas tree into the store, hoping to win the heart of the fair Tawdry (Taryn Lane). Then the tree grows hungry — very, very hungry. Directed by Kiki Samko, with a cast that includes — in puppet form — “Boston Public Radio” cohosts Jim Braude and Margery Eagan. Through Dec. 23. Presented by Ryan Landry and the Gold Dust Orphans. At Iron Wolf Theatre, South Boston Lithuanian Citizens Association, South Boston. 800-838-3006, https://littlexmastreeshop.bpt.me

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Subtitled “A Musical Ghost Story” and boasting original as well as traditional songs, this 31st annual production will again star David Coffee as Ebenezer Scrooge, the 28th year in a row Coffee has played the miserable miser who is transformed by his overnight encounters with the Ghosts of Christmas Past (Leigh Barrett), Christmas Present (Jaelle Laguerre), and Christmas Yet to Come (Derek Luscutoff). Russell Garrett portrays Scrooge’s clerk, Bob Cratchit, with Barrett as Mrs. Cratchit, Quinn Murphy as Tiny Tim, Ryan Knowles as Jacob Marley, and J.T. Turner as kindly Mr. Fezziwig. Lastly, Cheryl McMahon will play Mrs. Fezziwig, the 28th time McMahon has appeared in NSMT’s “A Christmas Carol.” Directed and choreographed by Kevin P. Hill. Through Dec. 23. North Shore Music Theatre, Beverly. 978-232-7200, www.nsmt.org

DON AUCOIN





Dance

SHEN YUN After escaping oppression in their native country, a number of Chinese artists settled in the US, and through the New York-based company Shen Yun they share cultural traditions going back thousands of years. They also bring dazzling dance artistry amid a spectacle of brilliant color and live music. Dec. 27-31, $90-$200. Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

Bryan Longchamp, Dustin Payne, Lisa “LBOOGIE” Bauford (as Drosselmeyer), Lily Frias, and Jon “Gifted” Jimenez in the stage production of "The Hip Hop Nutcracker" Cheryl Mann

THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER Celebrating its 10th season, this version of the beloved classic is filtered through the lens of hip hop culture. Co-created, directed, and choreographed by Amherst native Jennifer Weber, the show is set on New Year’s Eve in contemporary New York City, with hip hop pioneer Kurtis Blow serving as the MC. Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m. $39.50-$59.50. Hanover Theatre, Worcester. https://thehanovertheatre.org/

DISNEY ON ICE The company calls its current winter season show “Find Your Hero,” shining a spotlight on some of the franchise’s most beloved characters, from Mickey and Minnie to more contemporary icons like Moana and Ariel. Through virtuosic figure skating and eye-catching sets and costumes, the ice spectacular aims to take kids of all ages on a magical journey through time and place. Dec. 22-Jan. 2, $15-$130. Agganis Arena at Boston University. www.disneyonice.com

MIKKO NISSINEN’S THE NUTCRACKER Boston Ballet’s annual production continues through New Year’s Eve, offering dazzling dancing and opulent costumes and sets, including a magical snow scene and a Christmas tree that grows before our eyes to tower more than 40 feet. The company’s presentation has been a beloved New England tradition for more than half a century. Through Dec. 31. $39-$204. Citizens Bank Opera House, 539 Washington St. www.bostonballet.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual art

PROMENADES ON PAPER: EIGHTEENTH CENTURY DRAWINGS FROM THE BIBLIOTHÈQUE NATIONALE DE FRANCE The BNF, one of the great cultural storehouses in Europe, measures its collection not only in numbers of objects but literally in kilometers, making a coherent extraction and presentation of its holdings a tall order indeed. This quirky selection includes both famous names and complete unknowns to illustrate the impacts of rapidly advancing image technology in an era of French society in political and social upheaval. Through March 12. The Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown. 413-458-2303, www.clarkart.edu

SYMBIONTS: CONTEMPORARY ARTISTS AND THE BIOSPHERE “Symbionts” is the scientific term for species that thrive on interdependence — a honeybee and an apple blossom, or the beneficial bacteria in your belly that you try to keep happy with probiotics. This exhibition offers a collision of art and science where some of the 14 artists included not only examine those relationships but nurture them right there in the gallery as their work lives and grows before your eyes. Through Feb. 26. MIT List Visual Arts Center, 20 Ames St., Cambridge. 617-253-4680, listart.mit.edu

FRANK BOWLING’S AMERICAS Bowling was born in British Guiana and educated in London, but found his painterly voice in the tumult of 1960s and ’70s New York, where a rising Black Power movement ran parallel to the convulsions of late Modernism as Abstract Expressionism fought to maintain a stranglehold on American art. This survey of Bowling’s work rises to meet the artist’s own declaration, that “Modernism belonged to me also.” Through April 9. Museum of Fine Arts Boston, 465 Huntington Ave. 617-267-9300, www.mfa.org.

MURRAY WHYTE





WOMEN’S WORK: AT SEA, ON SHORE, AT HOME, IN THE COMMUNITY New Bedford Fishing Heritage Center presents this show exploring women’s many contributions in fishing communities in Massachusetts, Maine, and Rhode Island — fishing and researching on boats, as welders and electricians in port, and as advocates and business owners. It features documentary photographs by Markham Starr and Phillip Mello and oral histories taken over the past 15 years. Through spring 2023. New Bedford City Hall, 133 William St., New Bedford. 508-993-8849, https://fishingheritagecenter.org/exhibits/womens-work/

CATE McQUAID





A photo by Phillip Mello from "Women's Work" features Jaqueline, who trains Spanish-speaking workers who are hired as temps during peak seasons. The company packs frozen fish to be sold for human consumption or pet food. Phil Mello

EVENTS

Comedy

TOOKY KAVANAGH Comedian and actor Kavanagh, who costarred in the Boston-produced film feature “Salesmen” earlier this year, headlines this show which also features Monica Carroll, Alec Flynn, Josh Mandl, and Emma Schmidt. Dec. 23, 7:30 p.m. $20-$45. The White Bull Tavern, 1 Union St. 617-681-4600, thewhitebulltavern.com

ORLANDO BAXTER In his new special, “Live From South High,” Baxter talked about growing up with a parent dealing with addiction. “One year, we couldn’t afford a Christmas tree — this is very true — she took Christmas lights and outlined a Christmas tree on the wall,” he says. “And I was fine with that, until Christmas day when I looked and noticed, she done outlined Christmas gifts on the wall. You need to get off the drugs!” Dec. 23, 8 p.m. $20. The Comedy Scene, 200 Patriot Place, Foxborough. thecomedyscene.club

BOB MARLEY The Maine native admits he can’t resist the $5 DVD bin at Walmart. “I’m always elbows deep into it like I’m trying to pull a cat out of a well,” he says in his “Bob Marley LIVE!!” special. “I’m like, ‘Holy [expletive]! Is that ‘Dumbo Drop’? Hold my ankle! Freakin’ ‘Ernest Goes to Jail,’ dude!” Dec. 28, 8 p.m. $46.50. The Chevalier Theatre, 30 Forest St., Medford. chevaliertheatre.com. Dec. 29, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. $44.50. The Wilbur, 246 Tremont St. thewilbur.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

BLACK MARKET’S CHRISTMAS EVE MARKET Still need a few last-minute Christmas gifts? You’re in luck — Black Market in Nubian Square is hosting one final holiday marketplace on Christmas Eve. Buy gifts for your loved ones from local, Black-owned businesses and snap a photo with “Black Santa.” This event will close out the organization’s last year running their holiday market, which has been held annually since 2017. Dec. 24, 1-5 p.m. Free to attend. Black Market Nubian, 2136 Washington St., Roxbury. instagram.com

RARE EXPORTS: A CHRISTMAS TALE Up for a midnight movie? The Coolidge Corner Theatre will screen this unconventional Christmas movie about evil elves, multinational corporations, and a Santa Claus gone rogue to ring in the wee hours of Christmas Eve morning. Dec. 23, 11:59 p.m, $15.50. The Coolidge Corner Theatre, 290 Harvard St., Brookline. coolidge.org

THE HOLIDAY SING-ALONG! AT PUPPET SHOWPLACE THEATER If the younger kids aren’t quite ready for evil Santa Claus, this holiday puppet show is sure to delight them. Sing along to favorite Christmas songs with Puppet Showplace Theater’s festive puppets, dancing snowmen, and jingle bells. Dec. 23, 10:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. $16.50. Puppet Showplace Theater, 32 Station St., Brookline. puppetshowplace.org

JOY ASHFORD