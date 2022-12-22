All dressed up but no one approaches me

Q. I am single. I had a really traumatic past relationship and breakup, and it took me a long time to heal from it. After going through therapy and taking time for myself, I felt ready to get back out there.

But dating has me feeling kind of down, and I don’t really know what to do. I’ll get dressed up and go out, but men never approach me or flirt with me. And when I approach them, they tend to make it clear I’m not the woman they want to talk to. It makes me feel invisible.

I feel like I have more encounters with online dating, but they never lead anywhere. I’ve really been trying to put myself out there, but it just always feels tedious and complicated. I feel like I can’t really discern who’s a good fit for me anymore. I have met a few guys who seemed like good people in the beginning, but then their character changes. Then, when it’s time to set up a date or meetup, I get ghosted or stood up. And I’m really tired of it — to the point where I feel like if I do meet a guy who wants to be with me I’m not going to want to give him the time because of my previous experiences. I just feel so exhausted trying to find someone. What should I do so I don’t have such bitter contempt for men and dating?

BITTER

A. Meeting someone offline is difficult these days. People have been trained to use apps, which means they might be less likely to approach a stranger in a public place. That kind of move can feel bold and scary. Some might be concerned about interrupting a person’s evening. It’s no longer the standard way to find love.

That leaves the apps, and yes, it’s frustrating, and a lot of people ghost. I wish I had a magic way of dealing with that disappointment. It might help to ask people for a FaceTime as a mini-date before you make in-person plans. If someone can’t do that pretty quickly, you’ll know that even a small effort was too big.

When people have dating fatigue, I tend to recommend they join clubs, teams, and activities. There are running groups, movie and book clubs, and there’s always volunteer work. It’s not that I think people are going to find love doing those things, although that does happen. It’s more about having the opportunity to share a passion with other people. The experience can broaden your circle and give you multiple opportunities for someone to get to know you.

Clubs offer a natural way to be seen over time, and it seems like that’s what you need. Instead of putting all your effort into looking for a partner, spend some time growing your community. If you love an activity, pursue it around others. You’ll find people with similar priorities. After that, good things might happen.

MEREDITH





READERS RESPOND:

You sound like the type who needs to let their personality shine, so look for more experiential activities to meet people — like game nights, trivia, meetups, etc.

WIZEN





It’s OK to not be in a relationship. Give yourself a break. Take some time and do things that make you feel happy. It’s a great big world out there and eventually someone will come along. You seem like you are forcing this and it’s not making you happy.

LEFTYLUCY7





How about focus on YOU. Develop your interests, maybe get a second job, get out there and chase your passion and go for personal goals. You may find, whilst in the midst of forging meaning in your life, a partner comes along. Give it a try.

TODAYSFRESH





Dating fatigue is real. Unfortunately, this worn-out cliche is very true (especially when it comes to dating): The difference between success and failure is the willingness to get up off the floor after you get knocked down. Shortcuts exist only in fairy tales and rom-coms.

HEYITHINK

