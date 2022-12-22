Bondir’s Jason Bond plans a pop-up; pizza and juices come to Time Out Market Boston

Bond recently returned to Boston after a yearlong travel sabbatical. He hopes to reopen Bondir in 2023, too. The 90-minute seatings commence promptly at 5 p.m. at North Cambridge’s Urban Hearth (2263 Massachusetts Ave.); tickets are $85. Get them at www.urbanhearth.net . The original Bondir closed in 2021.

Pop-Ups: For fans of Bondir chef Jason Bond, something to look forward to in the new year: On Sunday, Jan. 15, Bond and Urban Hearth chef Erin Miller host a collaborative “Hundred Mile Dinner,” in which both chefs will prepare a four-course feast showcasing only local purveyors from within a 100-mile radius. They’ll also mingle with guests, sharing tips on finding and cooking with locally sourced ingredients.

Vadouvan spiced baby carrots, with pepita whip, crunchy herb and mustard salad at Urban Hearth in Cambridge. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Coming soon: Time Out Market (401 Park Drive) adds two new vendors in January 2023. Lala’s Neapolitan-ish Pizza, known for its spicy honey pies, opens in January, marking the first brick-and-mortar location for the mobile pie purveyor. Squeeze Juice Company will start serving acai bowls, smoothies, and cold-pressed juices later this winter. This is its fifth Boston-area location.

More Pizza: In the Seaport, Omni Hotel Boston boulangerie Cocorico (450 Summer St.) adds a twilight pizza and wine bar: Enjoy Sicilian slices, aperitivo cocktails, and wine from 4 p.m. until 10 p.m. nightly.

Openings: Grab a holiday pint at the new Medford Brewing Company, now open in West Medford (30 Harvard Ave.). It specializes in IPAs and pale ales. In Jamaica Plain, Public Coffee Co. (182 Hyde Park Ave.) — which bills itself as Boston’s public living room — is now open for business. Visit Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. for Broadsheet coffee, croissants, and muffins.





