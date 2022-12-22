A bustling, all-day brasserie in the heart of Kendall Square

The Back Story Owner Loic Le Garrec, who partnered with chef Jacky Robert to open Petit Robert Bistro in 2005 in Kenmore Square, and another location in 2006 in the South End (then two others in Needham and Downtown Crossing), separated from the chef and is now sole owner of the only Petit Robert in the South End . Le Garrec, a native of Brittany in France, opened Batifol in September. With a wall of curved white subway tiles and the name Batifol in large letters, the scene mimics a stop on the Paris Metro — even the lighting feels like the Metro — but there is no Batifol station. The name means “frolic,” says Le Garrec. The original Batifol was a seven-day brasserie in Les Halles in Paris, where Le Garrec worked when he was 20.

Why It’s a lively French brasserie with familiar classics on a menu served for breakfast, lunch, and dinner every day of the year.

Where to Batifol in Kendall Square, in the space where Abigail’s Restaurant once was.

Owner Loic Le Garrec and chef Cyrille Couet at Batifol, a French brasserie in Kendall Square. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

What to Eat Tarte Alsacienne aux Lardons (tart with bacon), the famous ultra-thin flatbread specialty of Alsace, is also known as Tarte Flambee or Flammekueche. Here, the crispy disk is flecked with chunky matchsticks of bacon over a layer of creme fraiche. Moules Frites (mussels with fries) comes in a dreamy, creamy fennel-based saffron sauce with homemade fries. Coq au Vin (chicken with wine), with mushrooms and bacon, is a hearty portion with very tender meat, an intense sauce, and fresh fettuccine (we were expecting potatoes). Many iconic dishes grace this menu: Steak Frites (steak with fries), Salade Nicoise (grilled tuna with egg, green beans, anchovies), Salade Frisee (goat cheese brioche on curly lettuce), and Boeuf Bourguignon (braised short ribs in red wine). Creme Brulee is a delicious version with a burnt caramel top hard enough to crack with the back of a spoon — one test of a fine brulee.

Tarte Alsacienne aux Lardons, a flat bread with crème fraîche bacon and onions at French brasserie Batifol in Kendall Square. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

What to Drink Cocktails have French names, of course, including Bastille (mezcal and guava puree), George V (rum, vodka, coconut cream), Rivoli (rye and ginger liqueur). The wine list is filled with familiar chestnuts — Pinot Blanc, Pouilly-Fume, Vouvray, Chablis, Sancerre — and could be way more fun. Not quite the 21st century list the Kendall Square crowd may be looking for.

Cashew-crusted red perch with popped wild rice, and red Thai curry, at French brasserie Batifol in Kendall Square. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

The Takeaway The French classics are nicely prepared by chef Cyrille Couet, and the dining room with its very long bar has high energy and a friendly staff. With traditional bentwood chairs and circular seats, the place is delightfully old school with a stylish, contemporary vibe. Le Garrec’s little empire has several more establishments in the works: Across from Batifol, he’s opening a bakery to be called Boulangerie PRB. He just signed a lease to take over the Gaslight space on Harrison Avenue, where he will offer a Mediterranean menu in a spot to be called Marseille. Construction on Atelier PRB in the former Bergamot location in Somerville is almost complete; the space will house a commissary for Petit Robert and have a retail bakery with breads, pastries, and prepared foods. If he can keep the quality of all these establishments at Batifol level, he’s off and running. 291 Third St., Kendall Square, Cambridge, 617-945-0345. www.batifolcambridge.com.

Coq au vin, or wine-braised chicken with mushrooms, bacon, and shallot jus over fettuccine, at French brasserie Batifol in Kendall Square. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Sheryl Julian can be reached at sheryl.julian@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @sheryljulian.