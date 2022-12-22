Stay in Style: There are plenty of budget chain hotels and motels in the city, but if you’re looking for something special, book a room at the artsy, edgy International House hotel, a glamorous, whimsical boutique housed in a grand historic Beaux-Arts building. Contemporary meets classic in the large lobby, with 23-foot ceilings, oversize chandeliers, and bold furnishings, like the vintage West African bench, a carved Walga throne, and velvet slipper chairs. A collection of original art is shown throughout the hotel, including a large installation of a restored Banksy. Rooms are spacious, combining original architectural details with modern custom furniture, lush linens, and spa-like contemporary baths. The lively lobby bar loa (which means deities in voodoo) is a great place to hang out for cocktails ( www.ihhotel.com , rates start at $169).

New Orleans is one of the top tourist destinations in the country, unlike any other place on earth. Fun-loving, free-spirited, and culturally diverse, it’s a true melting pot on the mighty Mississippi River, and a sensory overload of sights, sounds, and scents. You could spend a bundle on your visit to this rich, iconic destination … or not. Here are some suggestions on how to go easy on your wallet in the Big Easy.

We also like the Selena Catahoula New Orleans Hotel, in a renovated 1845 Creole townhouse with a rooftop bar, courtyard café, and a contemporary mixture of brick, wood, and cement, with occasional pops of bright colors. Rooms are modern, minimalistic, and comfortable. Located in the Warehouse District, it’s an easy walk to the French Quarter and close to a streetcar stop (www.catahoulahotel.com, rates start around $95).

You’ll find colorful artwork and more at Vue New Orleans, the city’s newest attraction. A visit here is a fun, immersive way to learn about the city’s rich, colorful history, and to get some of the best views in town. Pamela Wright

Tour & Trolley: Get the lay of the land and learn about the rich history of NOLA on a Free Tours by Foot walking tour (www.freetoursbyfoot.com/new-orleans-tours). The guided, 1½- to 2-hour excursions are some of the best in the city, led by passionate and knowledgeable locals. At the end of the tour, pay what you like. A variety of tours are offered including ghost, cemetery, and food tours; first-timers should start with the French Quarter tour to get the lay of the land and lots of information and stories about the history of the city and its colorful characters.

You can also download a variety of virtual video tours from their website. We’d suggest watching the Garden District video and then hopping on the dark green St. Charles streetcar. The vintage trolley is the oldest continuously operating streetcar line in the world, traveling along pretty St. Charles Avenue through a tunnel of lush Live Oaks. Get off at Washington Street and stroll the Garden District streets lined with antebellum mansions, shops and restaurants.

The streetcars are the best way to get around the city. The fare is a measly $1.25 (must be paid with exact change when you board.) Easier is the unlimited ride, one- or three-day Jazzy Pass for $3 or $9.

Dining Deals: When we go to New Orleans, we crave the dishes the city is best known for: beignets, fried chicken, shrimp and grits, oyster po-boy. Café Du Monde is the longstanding, traditional place for beignets (3 for $3.40); the original French Market coffee house has been around since 1862 (www.shop.cafedumonde.com). Usually there’s a band of street musicians playing nearby, who set a joyous mood for the day. Our favorite fried chicken place is Willie Mae’s Scotch House (www.williemaesnola.com) in the Treme neighborhood. The chicken is crunchy and moist, with just the right amount of spice and heat (3-piece with one side, $16.25). The fried catfish and bread pudding are great choices, too. The 225-year-old building that houses the Napoleon House restaurant in the French Quarter has a rich history (www.napoleonhouse.com). The initial resident of the building was the first elected mayor of New Orleans from 1812 to 1815. Later, it was a well-known bar, one of the most famous haunts in the city. Today, it’s a great place to dine on classic New Orleans dishes, like muffaletta salad ($9), jambalaya ($8), and fried shrimp po-boy ($13). But our favorite dish here is the grilled alligator sausage po-boy served with Tabasco pepper jelly and Creole mustard ($12.25). When we’re needing a full-on breakfast, we head to the boisterous, popular Ruby Slipper in the French Quarter for hefty day starters like peaches and cream pancakes, crawfish and grit cake bennies, biscuits and gravy, and pig candy bacon (www.therubyslippercafe.net; main dishes $12-$16). The best place for pralines is Leah’s Pralines, family owned since 1944 (www.leahspralines.com).

One of the best bargains in New Orleans is listening to street musicians. Pamela Wright

Pleasurable Parks: The city has more than 2,000 acres of public green space. City Park (www.neworleanscitypark.com) is the largest, with 1,300 acres of gardens and lawns, a bayou, and the largest grove of mature live oaks in the world. Check out the McDonogh Oak, said to be some 800 years old. The park is also home to the New Orleans Botanical Garden, Couturie Forest and Arboretum, the New Orleans Museum of Art, the Sydney and Wanda Besthoff Sculpture Garden, and the Louisiana Children’s Museum.

Louis Armstrong Park, with its arched entrance, duck ponds, and sculptures, is a short walk from French Quarter (www.nola.gov/parks-and-parkways/parks-squares/congo-square-louis-armstrong-park). In the southern corner of Armstrong Park is historic Congo Square, where enslaved people and free Blacks gathered and performed African dance and drumming celebrations. Many consider this the place where jazz was born.

Local leads: “I love the Bywater neighborhood, a funky, Bohemian enclave with shotgun houses, street murals and graffiti,” says Sean Cummings, owner of the International House and a Bywater resident. Cummings recommends renting a Blue Bike to cruise the neighborhood, visiting the Brandon Odoms artist studio, eating at the Bywater American Bistro, and having drinks at the Bywater Brew Pub.

Another insider tip: Ride the Algiers Point Ferry across the Mississippi River for great views of the city ($2); stroll the streets of the small and charming Algiers neighborhood, filled with 19th century homes and visit Algiers Jazz Walk of Fame.

Worthy Splurge: Vue New Orleans is the city’s newest attraction, and a fun, immersive way to learn about its rich, colorful history, and to get some of the best views in town. Push buttons to see and hear some of the city’s famous musicians, dress in costumes worn at famous festivals, and sit at a dining counter to watch chefs prepare classic New Orleans cuisine. After visiting the interactive museum, take the elevator to the 34th floor for 360-degree views. (www.vueorleans.com; adults $29.95, ages 3-12 $19.95)

The Museums of NOLA

New Orleans has dozens of museums, art museums, history museums, kid’s museums, nature museums, Mardi Gras museums, historic homes, shrines, and more. The National WWII Museum (www.nationalww2museum.org) sits on six acres, with five pavilions filled with immersive exhibits, artifacts, video presentations, and personal accounts that tell the story of “the war that changed the world.”

Founded in 1914, the venerable New Orleans Museum of Arts (www.noma.org), considered one of the finest art museums in the South, has a vast collection of more than 40,000 works of art, including early Asian, American, and European masterpieces. Don’t miss the five-acre outdoor sculpture garden (free) and treat yourself to lunch at Café NOMA, helmed by locally famous restaurateur Ralph Brennan.

At The Presbytere, located on the former site of the residence of the Capuchin monks in Jackson Square, the permanent Mardi Gras: It’s Carnival Time in Louisiana exhibit tells the story of New Orleans’ famous festival. Another exhibit details the destruction of Hurricane Katrina, and its aftermath (www.louisianastatemuseum.org). After a visit to the small museum, pop into St. Louis Cathedral, located next door. Also, in Jackson Square and worth a visit is The Cabildo, a Spanish Colonial building that was the site of the Louisiana Purchase transfer in 1803 and the seat of New Orleans government until 1853. The museum houses a collection of artifacts and exhibits on the city’s history (www.louisianastatemuseum.org/museum/cabildo).

On Royal Street in the French Quarter, the Historic New Orleans Collection is a sweet museum filled with artifacts and exhibits about New Orleans. It is housed in two historic buildings with beautiful courtyards (www.hnoc.org).

































