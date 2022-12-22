Japan aims to lure adventurous foodies with unique ‘fermentourism’

Walking through the space, taking nonstop pictures, and furiously typing notes on their phones, is a group of mostly American fermentation specialists — including sake brewers and producers of miso (fermented bean paste used liberally in Japanese cuisine) — along with a few diehard Japanese foodies and high-profile chefs, including Matt Baker of the Michelin starred Gravitas in Washington, D.C., and New York City-based Marjorie Meek-Bradley, a corporate chef for Stephen Starr’s award-winning restaurant group. This is the initial stop on a first-of-its-kind three-day tour to learn about traditional fermentation practices in the country’s Hokuriku region, located in the northwestern bend of the main island. Call it “fermentourism.”

Everywhere you look there is something fermented. The main gallery of the Kanaz Forest of Creation museum in Fukui, Japan, is packed with displays of 47 different fermented foods, one from each of the country’s prefectures. There are narazuke (vegetables pickled in sake lees, a byproduct of sake brewing), herbal sake infused with wild herbs, and matsuura-zuke (pickled whale jaw cartilage). Splashed everywhere is the cartoon of a cheery-looking gnome-like character with a pointed hat named Onyu, the Japanese deity of fermentation, the exhibit’s mascot.

The unique excursion is the brainchild of Takashi Sato, an eighth-generation soy sauce producer and president of San-J International based in Richmond, Va., which was originally founded in Japan in 1804. He teamed up with Hiraku Ogura, a fermentation designer cataloging Japan’s fermentation practices to create a digital ark of age-old recipes and techniques, who helped choose the stops and is serving as the guide. The goal is to arrange one or two tours every year visiting a variety of regions; opportunities will be posted on Sato’s website hakkohub.com (”hakko” means “fermentation” in Japanese).

Rice being inoculated with koji in Japan. REY LOPEZ

The idea for the trips came from Sato’s concerns about the diminishing power of the soy sauce industry. “When I was born in 1972, there were 6,000 soy sauce producers in Japan,” he says. “Now there are only 1,100 with 10 to 20 going out of business every year.”

Sato attributes the shrinking demand to the westernization of the Japanese diet and the country’s declining population. As he researched the problem, he realized it wasn’t just soy sauce that was in trouble. Many traditional fermented foods were at a tipping point, teetering between their longtime status as foundational elements in Japanese cuisine and a slow plunge toward irrelevance if they weren’t adopted by modern consumers. His hope is that these trips will ignite a global interest in Japanese fermentation culture, helping keep the practices alive and the producers in business.

Though the tour felt altruistic — it didn’t include a visit to any soy sauce facilities owned by Sato’s family — Sato does see a potential long-term benefit to his bottom line. “I am helping my competition now by visiting these other soy sauce producers,” he admits, “but if the fermentation industry grows in the United States, I will have a bigger market, which will mean bigger sales for us maybe 10 or 20 years down the road.”

For Kevin Gondo and his wife, Elena Hsu, who co-own San Francisco’s Shared Cultures — a burgeoning young company specializing in forward-thinking, small-batch fermented products, such as chanterelle miso and tamari sauce made with yellow split peas — the tour is a chance to learn from masters of their craft. “We wanted to use this trip to seek inspiration to take our business to the next level,” says Gondo. “To see these factories that have been operating for eight to 10 generations has been incredible, in terms of seeing the scale of the equipment, operational flow, and the traditional practices.”

After leaving the museum exhibit, the group boards a bus for a lunch at Eshikoto in nearby Eiheiji. An initiative by the Kuroryu sake brewery, the well-appointed glass-walled tasting room perched on a hill overlooking the Kuzuryu River is home to Acoya, a restaurant and patisserie incorporating elements of the sake-making process into their cuisine, as well as other fermented ingredients. As the group sips on sake, an elaborate meal unfolds including vinegared octopus, miso-accented eggplant, kombu simmered in sweet soy sauce, and soup featuring salted mackerel in a rice-bran paste, a local delicacy. Afterward, everyone heads into the hillside to see a sake storage facility that has the grace and beauty of a church and the sturdiness of a fallout shelter.

Over the following two days, there are stops at Komego in Fukui to watch rice be inoculated with koji, a tour of miso making facilities at Yamagen Jozo in Takaoka, and a koji pickling class at Shijimaya Honpo Main Store in Kanazawa. On the last day, the group visits Kakita Suisan in the port town of Himi for a presentation and tasting of one of the company’s most notable products: locally caught sardines fermented for a year with koji (an edible mold like those used to make blue cheese and charcuterie) and sake lees. As the small wooden barrel is opened to expose the slender fish buried in a thick slurry, the group murmurs in appreciation and claps.

“Who’s ready to try some?” Ogura asks.

There’s a cascade of affirmative replies, including one visitor proclaiming, “I didn’t come all this way to not try it. This is exactly why I’m here. Bring it on.”



