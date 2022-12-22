A Newport update, festive party package, and portable back and neck care

Anyone who has stayed at Newport’s historic downtown mansion The Vanderbilt, Auberge Resorts Collection, is sure to be impressed by the debut of its 21 redesigned guestrooms and suites, the final chapter in the resort’s sweeping top-to-bottom renovations. Those who haven’t been there before are in for a treat. The updated accommodations — the Guild Room, Manor Suite, Mansion Loft Suite, Parlour Suite, Alfred Suite, and Elise One Bed/Two Bed Suites — feature custom hand-drawn wallpaper, refreshed and vintage furnishings such as custom beds and desks, Scalamandre fabrics, curated mini-bar, vintage area rugs, commissioned artworks, and a thoughtful selection of books. The hotel’s new look includes modernized public spaces, a reconceptualized signature restaurant, and updated menus at three additional dining venues. For some Gilded Age fun, step into the Parlour’s Hidden Bar for an add-on, absinthe-tasting experience. Rates from $479. 833-242-8850, aubergeresorts.com/vanderbilt/

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Still looking for a festive Boston-based holiday season staycation? Consider heading to Kenmore Square and booking the Hotel Commonwealth’s Ready, Set, Party Package. Handout

FESTIVE PARTY PACKAGE

Advertisement

Still looking for a festive Boston-based holiday season staycation? Consider heading to Kenmore Square and booking the Hotel Commonwealth’s Ready, Set, Party Package. The deal includes overnight accommodations in a luxe guest room, DryBar amenity bag with signature products, bottle of sparkling wine, and a $50 dining credit to on-property restaurants, the new Pescador or Blue Ribbon Sushi. Or head out to enjoy Boston’s entertainment scene, right outside the hotel’s door, including the new MGM Music Hall and Landsdowne Street clubs. The package has no end date, meaning you can extend your celebrations into the new year and beyond. Rates from $229. 617-532-5019, www.hotelcommonwealth.com/offer/dine-and-unwind/

Looking for an affordable, homey, and hipster-ish place to stay in the New York City area? Check out the Penny Williamsburg, a hybrid of hotel and housing for graduate students in partnership with Bard College. Handout

THERE:

NEW HOTEL CONCEPT ARRIVES IN WILLIAMSBURG

Looking for an affordable, homey, and hipster-ish place to stay in the New York City area? Check out Brooklyn’s Penny Williamsburg, a hybrid of hotel and housing for graduate students in partnership with Bard College. Each of the 118 guest rooms has hardwood floors, seating/dining area, art books curated by indie bookstore The Strand, kitchenette with sink, mini fridge/freezer, microwave, and electric pour-over coffee kettle with fresh-ground Devoción coffee (delivered in-room each morning), custom branded bath products, and Parachute cloud robes. Amenities also include unlimited complimentary filtered water, bikes to borrow, and in-room yoga/exercise supplies. Coming soon: rooftop bar and restaurant with custom built-in DJ kiosk and space for live music, performances, and cultural events. An in-room and public space art program is a collaboration with two local, nonprofit community arts organizations. Rates from $200. 929-594-2020, www.penny-hotel.com/

Advertisement

For a cozy winter getaway, consider a trip to the Catskills and the Hotel Lilien. Handout

CATSKILLS BOUTIQUE HOTEL DEBUTS

For a cozy winter getaway, consider a trip to the Catskills and the Hotel Lilien. Located in the colorful village of Tannersville, the 18-room boutique hotel is a fully renovated and redesigned property from the 1890s, with stunning wood-paneled library decorated with Victorian antiques. Each accommodation is different, sporting wood-paneled or bright white walls, and outfitted with Brooklinen sheets and comfy Wright mattresses. For skiers, Hunter Mountain’s slopes are four minutes away. For shoppers, Tannersville’s mom-and-pop shops and restaurants are steps away. On-site activities include billiards, board games, indoor wood-burning stove, outdoor fire pit, DJ every other Saturday night, and outdoor pool in warmer months. A full-service Gear Bar helps guests tackle all seasons, from snow shoes to hiking boots. A Sled Menu provides tips for enjoying nostalgic fun on local hills. Full-service cocktail bar and lounge serve locally-sourced libations, and savory and sweet bar bites. Complimentary modern continental breakfast plate includes warm croissants, coffee, and assorted teas. Rates from $200 weekdays; $275 weekends. 925-597-3204, www.hotellilien.com/

Advertisement

The new CranioCradle offers a simple solution to relieve the stress from your travels, be it by car, train, or plane. Handout

EVERYWHERE:

PORTABLE BACK AND NECK CARE

Let’s face it: Travel can literally be a pain in the neck. The new CranioCradle offers a simple solution to relieve the stress from your travels, be it by car, train, or plane. Designed to feel like therapeutic hands under the body, this lightweight and portable device aims to relax muscles to relieve aches, pains, headaches, and more, while providing deep relaxation. To use, simply place under the head, neck, and back and along the spine while laying down or sitting in a chair. The CranioCradle encourages joints to decompress and tense muscles to gently release. Available in two sizes: the Original for light pressure, and the deep pressure Sport DT for athletes and plus-sized. $49.95. 888-380-6747, www.craniocradle.com/

High-performance, sustainably made snowboard company Jones is debuting new winter collections for men and women. Handout

RIP IT UP

High-performance, sustainably made snowboard company Jones is debuting new winter collections for men and women. For example, the men’s Tweaker is a freestyle-focused true twin shape that is perfect for freestyle and all-mountain ripping in any terrain. A True Camber profile offers an evenly balanced board feel while unique double radius nose and tail profile maximize the running length to offer float. The board’s Classic Core makes the flex softer between the feet for maneuverability, and stiffer in the tips for stomp-ability. $529.95. Women can check out the redesigned Airheart 2.0, a directional twin built for all-mountain riders who like to carve turns and catch air. $599.95. www.jonessnowboards.com/

Advertisement

NECEE REGIS