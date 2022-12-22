These states are the most obsessed with fast food

Welcome back to Survey Says, in which we share some of the random, absurd, and occasionally useful polls from the world of travel.
If being around fast-food-obsessed people isn’t your idea of a relaxing vacation, you should definitely visit New England. We apparently have some of the least fast-food-obsessed people in the country living here.
This information comes to us from the folks at PriceListo, described on its website as a “fast, free, and transparent consumer pricing platform.” They used Google Trends to analyze a year’s worth of Google searches related to fast food. Search terms were combined to give each state a score, which determined the state’s ranking on the most-fast-food-obsessed list.
Nebraska, you win!
In a news release, PriceListo says, “With a total score of 507 out of a possible 600, Nebraska topped the list due to its population having the highest search levels for two of the six keywords used in the study. For example, the keywords ‘fast food’ and ‘fast food restaurant’ are searched the most in Nebraska.”
Indiana came in second, with the highest proportion of its population searching “Burger King” and the third-highest searches for “McDonalds.”
Tennessee ranks third, with the fifth-highest level of searches for “KFC” and the seventh-highest level for the term “fast food” in the country. Ohio has the highest level of searches for “McDonalds” and the eighth-highest level of searches for “Burger King.” Alabama was fifth-highest for searches for “fast food near me.”
“Unsurprisingly, Kentucky searched for ‘KFC’ more than any other state, but also searched for ‘McDonalds’ at the second-highest rate of any state,” PriceListo said.
But what about the Northeast? You’ll have to go pretty far down this list to find it.
1. Nebraska
2. Indiana
3. Tennessee
4. Ohio
5. Alabama
6. Kentucky
7. Missouri
8. South Dakota
9. Arkansas
10. Oklahoma
11. Arizona
12. North Dakota
13. Mississippi
14. Michigan
15. South Carolina
16. Wyoming
17. Utah
18. New Mexico
19. Nevada
20. Iowa
21. Georgia
22. Kansas
23. Colorado
24. West Virginia
25. North Carolina
26. Louisiana
27. Texas
28. Idaho
29. Illinois
30. Minnesota
31. Wisconsin
32. Florida
33. Montana
34. Oregon
35. Washington
36. Virginia
37. Pennsylvania
38. California
39. Maryland
40. Connecticut
41. Hawaii
42. Delaware
43. Rhode Island
44. Maine
45. Alaska
46. Massachusetts
47. New Hampshire
48. New York
49. New Jersey
50. Vermont
