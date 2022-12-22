These states are the most obsessed with fast food

This information comes to us from the folks at PriceListo , described on its website as a “fast, free, and transparent consumer pricing platform.” They used Google Trends to analyze a year’s worth of Google searches related to fast food. Search terms were combined to give each state a score, which determined the state’s ranking on the most-fast-food-obsessed list.

If being around fast-food-obsessed people isn’t your idea of a relaxing vacation, you should definitely visit New England. We apparently have some of the least fast-food-obsessed people in the country living here.

Nebraska, you win!

In a news release, PriceListo says, “With a total score of 507 out of a possible 600, Nebraska topped the list due to its population having the highest search levels for two of the six keywords used in the study. For example, the keywords ‘fast food’ and ‘fast food restaurant’ are searched the most in Nebraska.”

Indiana came in second, with the highest proportion of its population searching “Burger King” and the third-highest searches for “McDonalds.”

Tennessee ranks third, with the fifth-highest level of searches for “KFC” and the seventh-highest level for the term “fast food” in the country. Ohio has the highest level of searches for “McDonalds” and the eighth-highest level of searches for “Burger King.” Alabama was fifth-highest for searches for “fast food near me.”

“Unsurprisingly, Kentucky searched for ‘KFC’ more than any other state, but also searched for ‘McDonalds’ at the second-highest rate of any state,” PriceListo said.

But what about the Northeast? You’ll have to go pretty far down this list to find it.

1. Nebraska

2. Indiana

3. Tennessee

4. Ohio

5. Alabama

6. Kentucky

7. Missouri

8. South Dakota

9. Arkansas

10. Oklahoma

11. Arizona

12. North Dakota

13. Mississippi

14. Michigan

15. South Carolina

16. Wyoming

17. Utah

18. New Mexico

19. Nevada

20. Iowa

21. Georgia

22. Kansas

23. Colorado

24. West Virginia

25. North Carolina

26. Louisiana

27. Texas

28. Idaho

29. Illinois

30. Minnesota

31. Wisconsin

32. Florida

33. Montana

34. Oregon

35. Washington

36. Virginia

37. Pennsylvania

38. California

39. Maryland

40. Connecticut

41. Hawaii

42. Delaware

43. Rhode Island

44. Maine

45. Alaska

46. Massachusetts

47. New Hampshire

48. New York

49. New Jersey

50. Vermont





Chris Morris can be reached at christine.morris@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @morrisglobe.