100-year-old pipe organ roars back to life in Medford

The organ, built in 1922 for a theater in Dayton, Ohio, has been under repair since 2002, when it was delivered in pieces to the theater by a collector from Maine. The 40-member organ society, headed by president Ken Krause, has spent the last two decades bending pipes back into shape, replacing worn wood and leather valves, and installing a new relay system, which allows the keyboard console to be isolated from the organ chamber.

Medford’s Chevalier Theatre boomed with the sound of a one-man orchestra earlier this month, as the Chevalier Organ Society debuted its restored Wurlitzer theater pipe organ — 100 years since the first time it was played.

Krause said when the organ was first gifted, “nothing was in usable shape.”

“It was 80 years old at that time,” he said. “It had been moved three times. Moved out of its original home to the Dayton owner’s building; then it was moved to Maine, where it sat in a barn that was not climate controlled; then it was moved to Chevalier Theatre in Medford, and it was basically stored in the gym.”

On top of holiday classics and an audience sing-a-long, for its debut organist Peter Krasinski played improvised accompaniment to a 1910 silent film version of “A Christmas Carol” produced by Thomas Edison.

The organ is played using two keyboards and a series of foot pedals, which allows one player to control a multi-part performance. Daniel Kool

Unlike a church organ, which creates a rich but limited harmonic range, theater pipe organs like Chevalier’s Wurlitzer were designed to accompany silent movies with emulations of orchestral strings, woodwinds, and brasses, as well as a collection of real drums, bells, and even an old-fashioned car horn.

“It’s a power trip,” Krasinski said. “It’s an incredibly powerful instrument musically. It can express a whisper and a roar.”

He also gave a soundtrack to a live recitation of Clement Clarke Moore’s “A Visit from St. Nicholas,” better known as “The Night Before Christmas,” read aloud by May Marquebeck, founder of the Friends of the Chevalier Theatre restoration group and a Medford High alum, who graduated on that same stage decades earlier.

“I could practically start crying, because this is such a momentous occasion,” she told the Globe, adding that at times, the restoration felt like it would never end. “Don’t ever underestimate a small group of people.”

In the weeks leading up to the concert, Krasinski spent hours learning the particularities of the instrument, including which components were still out of commission. Every organ has a slightly different character — “they all have something to say, just like people” — Krasinski said.

By the debut, six of the organ’s nine ranks of pipes were operational, plus the “toy counter,” which contains percussive elements like a glockenspiel and xylophone. They rang out from a tightly packed, triangular room behind the stage-right balcony seats.

The theater, originally built in 1939 as an extension to the original Medford High School, was never designed to house an organ, so the chamber had to be carved out during a renovation in the 1990s. It sits in a tightly packed, triangular room behind the stage-right balcony seats, with the volume controlled by a series of wooden slats that seal and open the chamber.

Ken Krause, president of the Chevalier Theatre Organ Society, points to the organ chamber before the debut performance. Daniel Kool

“It’s almost like packing a moving truck,” Krause said. “We’re trying to get everything as far forward as we can so it sounds good, but you also have to be able to get everything to work on it.”

So far, the renovation has cost just over $175,000, but raised just shy of $250,000 through private donations, a $1 charge to Chevalier ticket sales, and a handful of large grants.

“It’s 20 years of people giving 10 bucks, 20 bucks, 100 bucks,” Krause said.

Krause estimates that the organ was about 60 percent completed by the holiday concert. He said most of the remaining work — including tuning and installing the largest pipes, which are responsible for the thick, resonant bass often associated with pipe organs — will need to be done by professionals, a dwindling field of experts.

He said he aims to have the organ fully operational by June and hopes the theater can offer it to visiting performers, in addition to hosting solo organ shows and silent film screenings. Down the line, he said, he hopes to find a house organist.

Krause said the debut concert would never have been possible without the organ society’s small army of members, who continued providing volunteer support for two decades, even as life outside the theater — career changes, movements in and out of town, personal losses — threatened to get in the way.

“People have stayed with this project for 20 years,” Krause said. “I’ve never seen anything like this, in terms of the dedication and commitment to this project, that they just would not let go of it until we got this thing done.”

