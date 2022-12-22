The Argument: Should Massachusetts lift its ban on Sunday hunting?

Jeffery Richards

The three-centuries-old Sunday hunting ban in Massachusetts is based on puritanical blue laws that were initially designed to encourage church attendance. But the arguments we hear today about keeping the prohibition are clearly not based on that concern. And none of them make sense.

Proponents warn that hunting is dangerous to the public. Yet injuries stemming from hunting mishaps are very rare, with instances involving non-hunters exceedingly so. By contrast, there are numerous deer strikes each year, which result in property damage and injuries. AAA reported deer crashes in Massachusetts at 1,656 between October and December 2021, the highest on record since 2002, with Bristol, Middlesex, Worcester, Plymouth, and Essex counties topping the frequency list.

We also hear that there are six days to hunt now. Yes, within the calendar-restricted windows for hunting, that is technically true. But a majority of hunters have regular weekday obligations, so practically speaking, they actually only have a single unencumbered day each week to hunt. The reality of that cost/benefit ratio over time has caused growing numbers of hunters in Massachusetts to forgo the purchase of a state hunting license. In 2020, Massachusetts was ranked 46th out of 50 states in the percentage of residents with licenses, according to the US Fish And Wildlife Service.

Proponents of the ban also ask why inconvenience the majority, when less than 1 percent of Massachusetts residents hunt. It is also important to note that the funds for acquiring and managing the wildlife conservation areas we all enjoy come primarily from hunting and fishing licensing fees, not from dog walkers, bird watchers, and mountain bikers.

If the state Legislature is not ready to fully lift the ban on Sunday hunting, it could start by opening Sundays to bow hunting on conservation and private land, which would pose no real threat to anyone, and certainly help curb the growing impact of deer overpopulation.

In recent years, Connecticut, Maryland, and Delaware adopted legislation to allow Sunday hunting in some form, which leaves Massachusetts as one of only two states — the other is Maine — that have outright bans on Sundays.

It is long past time Massachusetts dropped this archaic rule and allowed hunters the same right to enjoy their pastime on Sundays as all other lovers of the outdoors.

NO

Frank Werny

Plymouth resident, hiker

Frank Werny

I have been hiking in the Plymouth area for 20 years and mapped and published over 150 hikes for this region.

On my walks, I have run across many individuals and groups of all ages in Myles Standish and other state forests. They include hikers, horseback riders, bicyclists, birders, photographers, boaters, fishermen, botanists, mushroom collectors, hunters, and painters.

Families and individuals.

And we all share the forest safely and quietly.

However, when fall arrives the quiet forests cease to be so quiet. The sound of gunshots can be heard throughout.

The unsettling noise makes it clear that these woods harbor people with active firearms. They are no longer the peaceful woods we so enjoy.

They have become places most of us cannot enjoy, especially if we have our children or grandchildren with us.

Nowadays the sound of a gunshot can bring fear and even horror to a child’s mind. So, to have Sunday — one day of seven — be a day free of gunshots is not unreasonable.

Expanding hunting to Sundays is not reasonable. Those who don’t hunt should have at least one day a week when they can enjoy a safe and quiet forest.

They have as much a right to enjoy the forests as hunters do.

Those who bring the sound of danger — and real danger — to the forest should not be given more special privileges than they already have.

Public green spaces, such as forests and parks, should be available to all and not just special groups, especially those that bring noise and safety risks.

These spaces are important for many of us in maintaining our mental and physical health. They allow us to exercise and pursue our hobbies in peace and quiet away from motor vehicles, and to acquaint our children with nature.

Massachusetts has been well-served by our longstanding tradition of setting aside one day a week where we can all fully experience the beauty and tranquility of our forests without noise or fear. To undo that — to allow one group to take over Sundays to the detriment of all other outdoor enthusiasts — makes no sense.

I hope our Beacon Hill legislators resist any effort to lift the ban on hunting on Sundays.

As told to Globe correspondent John Laidler.




