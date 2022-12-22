Best things to do in R.I. this week: Dec. 23-30

We enter now that strangest calendar week, Rhody: the Holidaze. It’s the annual blur of holidays, parties, days off, and school vacations.

Breathe. This week’s column is a guide through this most wonderful, disorienting week. We’ve got Mickey Mouse and Santa’s house, a retro dance and horses that prance. Let’s ride.

SANTA’S BRISTOL HOME

So you know about Taylor Swift and Jay Leno — but there’s another celeb with a home in Rhode Island: Santa. Yup, the Clauses have a house in Bristol. Santa meets with kids Dec. 23 at the Bristol Santa House. Visits are free. Corner of State and Thames streets, Bristol. Details here.

CHRISTMAS EVE EVE RETRO DANCE PARTY

On the eve of the eve, PVD turns back the clocks. Head to Askew for a Retro Dance Party and dance the night away with music from the 1960s, ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s. DJ will take requests, plus drink specials. $10. Doors at 10 p.m. 21+. 150 Chestnut St., Providence. Details here.

NUTCRACKER FINALE

There’s still time to experience “The Nutcracker” PVD-style at The Vets, complete with a Nutcracker designed by Big Nazo Lab, and dozens of young dancers performing alongside Festival Ballet Providence. Through Dec. 24. 1 Avenue of the Arts, Providence. 401-421-2787. Tickets from $30.

GLORIA GEMMA CHRISTMAS DISPLAY

Experience the lights and magic of the Gloria Gemma Christmas Display in Exeter, free and open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. through Jan. 2. — including Christmas Eve and Day, as of now. Note that they close in high winds, so call ahead to confirm or check their Facebook page. For a festive soundtrack, tune into 106.1 FM as you drive through. 106 Ten Rod Road, Exeter. 401-861-4376. Donations welcome, and benefit the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation. Details here and here.

‘GILDED AGE’ CHRISTMAS VIBES

Newport’s mansions are decked and aglow for the season. There are a few ways to experience the spectacles: Tour any or all three of the decorated mansions — The Breakers, Marble House, or The Elms. (Last admission at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24; closed Dec. 25; opens again Dec. 26-Jan. 1) Meanwhile, the Sparkling Lights at The Breakers is a walk-through outdoor light display with fire pits and treats, s’mores, beverages and adults beverages available for purchase. This week’s Sparkling Lights times: Dec. 23; Dec. 26–Jan.1, 4:30-6 p.m. Ticket price includes an interior tour. Prices, packages and schedules vary. See here and here for details.

TINY TIM & CO.

Get Scrooged at Trinity Rep with “A Christmas Carol.” Dickens’ timeless holiday tale of a miser and three ghosts, on now through Jan. 1. (No shows Dec. 25-27) From $25. 201 Washington St., Providence. 401-351-4242. Details here.

IT’S ALL HAPPENING AT THE ZOO

The kids are home, but don’t fret, Mom and Dad. Here’s at least one day taken care of: Roger Williams Park Zoo offers free admission Dec. 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with donation of non-perishable food item. Donations will benefit the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

Plus, there’s still time to take in Roger Williams Park Zoo’s 3.5 million lights. Open Dec. 23, closed Dec. 24 and 25, and reopens Dec. 26-Jan. 1. 5–9:30 p.m. Tickets sold online only. Adults $12, kids 2-12, $10; babies 1 and under free. Details here.

BRISTOL’S NIGHT LIGHTS

Bristol’s Blithewold Mansion is illuminated for the season with “Night Lights.” Paths throughout the grounds feature custom light displays and handmade bamboo ornaments. Take a stroll before warming up with hot cider, hot chocolate, coffee, or “hot drinks with a kick” via RI Cruisin’ Cocktails. 101 Ferry Road. Open Dec. 23, and Dec. 28-Jan. 1. Prices vary per carload, details here.

S’MORES AT CASTLE HILL

This one’s a splurge, but if you and your crew split the bill six ways, it’s a pretty sweet holiday treat. Newport’s luxe Castle Hill Inn offers a private fire pit, with “s’mores and treats buffet,” made-from-scratch hot chocolate, hot local apple cider, a round of “spiked” drinks for six guests and three fleece blankets to take home. $275 per group of six. Dec. 26-30. 590 Ocean Drive. 888-466-1355. Details here.

PRIVATE CARRIAGE RIDES

Liberty Farm & Carriage Company in Burrillville is a working farm that offers private horse carriage (or sleigh rides) year-round. As you might imagine, this is their busy season. As of this writing, they still have slots open for Dec. 27 and 28. After that, they reopen Jan. 17. Prices vary for rides from groups of 2-14. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. 401-651-6004. Details and video here.

DISNEY ON ICE

Disney on Ice presents “Into The Magic,” hosted by Mickey and Minnie, and starring classic Disney stars from “Frozen,” “Moana,“ ”Coco,” “Tangled,” “Beauty and the Beast,” “Cinderella” and more at Providence’s AMP Dec. 28-Jan. 2. If you’re not going to Disney World this school vacation, this might be the next best thing. Tickets from $15. Schedule and tickets here.

LAUGH MORE AT THE RED DOOR

The hip Red Door in Providence offers craft cocktails, epic poutine and, on Dec. 29, laughs. New Englander Casey Crawford headlines a local lineup of comics. Go for the Oaxacacillin cocktails and unique fare — stay for the LOLs. $10. 49 Peck St. 401-753-9800. Details here and here.

CANDLELIGHT TOURS AT LINDEN PLACE

Bristol’s Linden Place, a Federal-style mansion dating to 1810, offers a Candlelight Tour Dec. 29 at 6 p.m. Stroll through festively decorated rooms and learn about five generations of DeWolf-Colt families and how Christmas was celebrated in Bristol in their time. $12 each for non-members. 500 Hope St. 401-253-0390. Details here and here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.