Bicyclist killed in crash with truck in Acushnet

A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a large truck on South Main Street in Acushnet Thursday afternoon, according to police.
The bicyclist, a man who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., Acushnet police said in a statement.
The man was riding his bicycle in the area of 59 South Main St., where police responded after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the crash, the statement said.
Emergency crews found the man had suffered “grave injuries,” and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators, police said. The crash is under investigation.
