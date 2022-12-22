Bicyclist killed in crash with truck in Acushnet

A bicyclist was killed in a crash involving a large truck on South Main Street in Acushnet Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The bicyclist, a man who was not immediately identified, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m., Acushnet police said in a statement.

The man was riding his bicycle in the area of 59 South Main St., where police responded after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting the crash, the statement said.