Boston’s largest police union moves toward arbitration as negotiations with Wu administration stall

The news was first reported by The Boston Herald. Messages left with the Wu administration were not immediately returned Thursday morning.

The Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, which has 1,600 members and is the largest police union in the city, filed a request for arbitration with the state Joint Labor-Management Committee on Tuesday evening, the source confirmed to the Globe Thursday. That committee is designed specifically to help municipalities come to terms with their police officers and fire fighters or to reach agreement on procedures to resolve their disputes.

A powerful Boston police union is moving toward arbitration as months of contract negotiations with Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration stalled, according to a police source familiar with the process.

The police contract negotiations represents an acid test for Wu’s year-old administration.

During last year’s campaign, Wu repeatedly cited collective bargaining as a tool that could and should be used to implement police reform. The Roslindale Democrat declared during the mayoral contest that she would “deliver structural changes that go beyond announcements or goals, and instead are embedded in the collective bargaining agreements with the city.”

Indeed, earlier this week, Wu reiterated that stance during an appearance on WBUR.

“Our firm position is that we will not sign a contract that does not include reform,” she said. “That is the charge that I was given by the residents across the city.”

Wu’s 11-step plan for reform released during her campaign included diverting nonviolent 911 calls to alternative response teams, capping how much overtime officers can work, and requiring officers to proactively report data — by race, ethnicity, and neighborhood — on use of force, warrantless searches and seizures, and other police stops to “enable public accountability and trust.”

After negotiating with Wu officials since the summer, the union hinted last month that it would seek arbitration, saying both sides reached a stalemate in mid-September.

“The mayor’s office stopped negotiating and we came to a standstill, an impasse, on the topics that are on the table,” Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, said at the time.

The patrolmen union’s last contract expired in June 2020, well before Wu took office, and union contract negotiations, particularly in Boston, can be prolonged affairs.

Earlier this year, Calderone said the top priorities for the union include changing the 10-year residency requirement that mandates all officers must live in the city for at least a decade; adjusting the number of days officers are expected to work in a row; and making sure the financial incentives for officers to pursue higher education are consistent across the department’s ranks.

The city, meanwhile, is pushing changes to the disciplinary process for officers involved in misconduct, as well as curbing excessive overtime by revising the policy for officers deemed medically incapacitated and reducing “union release time,” a provision in which the city pays for officers to attend collective bargaining and grievance sessions.

A key issue for both parties, however, is the controversial question of who should work police details — additional hours officers work, often at higher pay, supervising traffic safety, usually around construction sites. Critics of the policy say civilians should be able to work details, which they argue could create much-needed job opportunities, but police officials have refused to let go of the responsibility, saying officers play a crucial public safety role.

Ivy Scott and Emma Platoff of Globe staff contributed to this report.





