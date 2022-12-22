Eleven arrested in South Shore drug raid

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office announced the results of the sweep on the drug ring allegedly responsible for distributing illegal drugs in communities located in Bristol, Norfolk, and Plymouth counties, according to a statement.

A drug raid on the South Shore resulted in the arrests of 11 people and the seizure of large amounts of fentanyl and crack cocaine as part of a Brockton-based trafficking operation, law enforcement officials said Thursday.

Law enforcement officers, including state and local police, executed search warrants Tuesday at six locations in Brockton, Stoughton, and Fall River that were believed to be narcotics stash houses, according to the statement.

Officers recovered approximately 450 grams of fentanyl, 550 grams of cocaine, and approximately $26,000 in alleged drug proceeds, the statement said. They also seized three handguns, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition.

Nine of the eleven defendants were arraigned on charges of trafficking in cocaine and conspiracy to violate the drug laws, officials said. Six of the eleven also face charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, while one, Djosue Dossantos, 23, was charged with several firearms-related offenses.

Four of the defendants — Dossantos, Jiovoni Alves, 20, Alexander Munoz-Gomez, 23, and Orlando Munoz-Gomez, 25 — were ordered held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing, the statement said.

The charges come as part of a long-term investigation led by the New England Fentanyl Strike Force, a group assembled by the state attorney general’s office comprised of State Police units and officers of the Brockton and Weymouth police departments, officials said.

“There is no surer way to ravage neighborhoods, spur violence, and destroy lives than by trafficking deadly narcotics in our communities,” State Police Colonel Christopher Mason said in a statement.





