Everett parking officer rescues eight residents from burning home

Brian Gianelli helped eight residents and a “couple of dogs” to escape the multi-family home at 222 Vine St., where he spotted smoke while out doing his rounds at about 4:30 a.m., a fire dispatcher said.

An Everett parking enforcement officer is being hailed as a hero for running into a burning home early Thursday morning to alert its residents that their home was on fire.

After calling 911 to report the fire, Gianelli went inside to warn residents that their home was going up in flames, fire dispatcher Paul Dobbins said.

Gianelli helped the residents safely evacuate, along with their dogs, Dobbins said. The residents were also able to save some of the presents under the Christmas tree on the first floor.

The fire quickly grew to two alarms, drawing 10 fire engines and mutual aid from Chelsea and Malden, Dobbins said.

No injuries were reported to the residents, who were assisted by a Red Cross displacement team, Dobbins said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

In a social media post, Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria brought attention to Gianelli’s bravery and quick-thinking.

“Brian said, ‘I was in the right place at the right time and am glad I could help,’” wrote DeMaria. “Spoken like a true hero. As we all celebrate this season, let’s be thankful for people like Brian and the [Everett Fire Department] for keeping us all safe.”

Gianelli could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday evening.