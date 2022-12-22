The gratitude of Globe Santa graduates

And some letters say this will be the last time.

Many letters to Globe Santa contain this heart-breaking sentence: This is the first time I have asked for help.

“This is the final year we will need help!” A mother of two writes with evident relief.

“I recently graduated from law school, as a single mom and domestic violence survivor,” she wrote. “I sat for the Bar in February and in April I found out I passed. I start my new job later this month.”

There are still hurdles in her path, she said — coming up with the means to pay for child care, securing health insurance for herself and her two daughters, 3 and 9. Her older daughter was recently diagnosed with an autoimmune disease. Her life is not free of worries.

But still, she said, “I think we are on the verge of self-sufficiency.”

This year’s letter is a request for help with one last holiday as she makes her way forward.

It is also a heartfelt thank you note to Globe Santa and the Boston Globe Foundation that supports its mission.

“Thank you for being there, these last several Christmases, for myself and my kids,” she said. “It truly has meant the world to me.”

A mother writing from south of Boston said that while she isn’t quite ready to say “done,” she’s almost there.

“This may be the last year I am requesting help,” she told Globe Santa. “I am humble but proud.”

The parent of a special needs child, she left the workforce to focus on her child’s care. Just as she was ready to return, the pandemic intervened.

The past few years have been hard, she said, but now there is a reason for a return of hope. Recently hired by a family-owned business as an administrator, she said, “I feel I have a great career ahead of me.”

She is still new in her job, and so asked Globe Santa for help more last time, for a daughter who “still believes, strongly, in Santa.”

Her letter was also a thank you note to Globe Santa, “for all the years you helped us,” and to her new employers, because they took a chance on her. “They saw greatness in me,” she said.

Her holiday wish is that her daughter may one day do the same. “I hope she can look up to me.”

In her letter to Globe Santa, a single mother of a 7-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy shared news that she now has a full-time job as a teacher and has received her first paycheck. It will help her “get caught up on all my bills, plus clothes for my kids!” she said.

“It has been a hard couple of years, doing this all alone,” she said. “The last three Christmases have been very rough, sad and lonely for us. So, I write this with a heart full of hope, asking for a little extra help this year.”

The mother of a 1-year-old boy recently displaced from their home told Globe Santa that her situation, while difficult, has only strengthened her resolve.

“We are living in my grandfather’s one-bedroom apartment, in his living room, while I try to save, or obtain housing assistance,” she wrote. Her only income is a monthly stipend from a training program.

But it’s the training program and the promise it holds -- her hope “of bettering my son’s and my living and financial situation” -- that keep her going.

“I will finish my training in January,” she said, “And upon receiving my certification will become a full-time Mass. General hospital employee. “My goal is to be able to provide everything we need and want, including Christmas, by this time next year.”

Ellen Bartlett can be reached at ellen.bartlett@globe.com.