Heavy rain and powerful wind gusts up to 65 miles an hour heading toward Massachusetts

“Much of today is expected to be relatively tranquil... but a high impact storm brings multiple hazards, including high winds, coastal flooding , and heavy rainfall tonight into Friday, followed by plummeting temperatures Friday evening,’’ forecasters wrote Thursday.

The massive weather system now delivering dangerously cold temperatures and wind-whipped snow across the Midwest will still be ferocious when it arrives in Massachusetts Thursday night, when the primary concerns will be coastal flooding, heavy rain, and winds that could gust up to 65 miles an hour, the National Weather Service said Thursday.

The Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency also warned via Twitter of possible coastal flooding.

Advertisement

“A powerful storm is expected to impact the area Thursday evening into Friday morning bringing heavy rain, strong to damaging wind gusts, and minor to moderate coastal flooding,” the agency tweeted. “Temps will quickly crash into the teens on Saturday morning with bitterly cold wind chill potential.”

Friday will be the worst weather day of the holiday weekend, forecasters wrote. Winds will be gusting up to 65 miles an hour throughout the day and into the evening, and as much as three inches of rain is expected to fall in Eastern Massachusetts. The Berkshires and higher elevations may see some small amounts of snow, forecasters wrote.

“Still expecting strong winds to impact southern New England, especially from early Friday morning into Friday night,” forecasters tweeted Thursday.

There is also the potential for minor to moderate flooding, especially in areas prone to flooding during high tides.

“We also will need to be concerned about widespread minor coastal flooding. with pockets of moderate coastal flooding, around the Friday morning high tide,’' they wrote.

One such location is Morrissey Boulevard in Dorchester which the Department of Conservation and Recreation has announced will be closed multiple times through the holiday weekend between UMass Boston and Freeport Street, an area that is just a few dozen feet from the waters of Dorchester Bay.

Advertisement

The Steamship Authority is also cautioning that turbulent weather will likely lead to ferry cancellations and they are urging people to revisit holiday travel plans.

According to FlightAware, the aviation tracking website, 15 flights have been cancelled and 27 are delayed at Boston’s Logan International Airport as of 9:46 a.m. Thursday.

The rain and winds will be followed by bitterly cold temperatures in New England and Massachusetts this Sunday as many celebrate Christmas.

“There will likely be ocean effect snow showers Saturday for coastal Rhode Island, south coast of Massachusetts, Cape Cod, and the Islands. While we don’t expect much, given there is little moisture available, periods of festive snow showers are likely,” forecasters wrote Thursday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.