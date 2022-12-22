Here’s what to expect - and when - during the big storm

By Thursday night, we can expect “increasing rain intensity” with moderate snow in the Berkshires leading to “slippery travel” out west, forecasters said.

On Thursday afternoon, forecasters said that light to moderate rain will hit southern New England with snow mixing in at higher terrains but there will be “little to no impact” on road conditions.

The powerful storm headed this way could complicate your holiday travel plans , to put it mildly. Here’s a quick primer from the National Weather Service on what to expect — and when — as you pile presents in the trunk and head off to gather with friends and family.

The peak of the storm will come overnight, with heavy rains bringing strong to damaging winds. “Power outages are possible and travel will be difficult” during this period, forecasters said.

The torrential rains will lighten between late Friday morning and early afternoon, when “gusty winds” will also start to taper off. It will be at least 50 degrees in most places Friday, perhaps rising close to 60 degrees for a few hours before falling back during the day.

Minor to moderate coastal flooding is possible during the morning high tide Friday, forecasters said.

On Friday night into Saturday, temps will fall “rapidly,” dropping some 30 degrees to below freezing, and gusty winds “with subzero wind chills” are expected, forecasters said.

On Twitter, forecasters posted a handy chart laying out the timeline.

At a news briefing at Boston City Hall, Mayor Michelle Wu said winds will gust as strong as 50 to 60 mph on Friday until about 6 p.m.

“Just be aware, if there are tree branches that get blown down, power lines that you see knocked over, please report those to 311, our internal constituent service system, so that we can get folks out there as soon as it is safe.” Wu said. “Do not touch the power lines yourself.”

