From a homeless hotel to a Taunton apartment, one grandmother starts a new chapter

“It’s nice to have your own space,” she said recently in her kitchen after offering coffee and tea to a visitor.

After spending weeks at homeless facilities for families with the two grandchildren she is raising, King now has a place to call her own just in time for the holidays, a modest 3-bedroom third-floor apartment not far from Taunton Green.

King knows loss. Her daughter, Duran, died in her sleep in 2015 from congestive heart failure, just 30 years old. The death devastated King. Then a grandmother in her 40s, she became the primary caregiver to two of her grandchildren, Dalia and Danny, who are now 10 and 9, respectively. Their father is currently in prison and not involved in their lives in any meaningful way, she said. King has been estranged from her own husband for 14 years.

“I became a mom again,” she said.

Advertisement

Danny, dressed in an anime t-shirt, flitted in and out of the kitchen while King spoke, making various requests: can he eat breakfast cereal out of the box in the living room? What about some chips? He was sick with a cough and King lamented his junk food intake, imploring him to drink some tea and eat some soup.

Former homeless siblings Danny McClain ran with his sister, Dalia, to their new apartment in Taunton. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

She thought she was done raising children, but this is the hand life dealt her. A fan of Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean, she doesn’t have time to listen to music nowadays, her waking moments are focused on helping her grandchildren develop and grow.

“I want them to be upstanding citizens,” she said.

Last year, her road became rockier.

Like her daughter, King has heart problems. In May, she had a pacemaker implanted to regulate her heart.

The surgery knocked her out of commission from her job as a nurse’s aide. Post-surgery, she was simply too physically weak to perform the tasks of helping the elderly and the infirm. In many ways, she’s still recovering from the procedure: she becomes winded walking up the narrow back stairs to her third-floor apartment. There’s no way she can take on the grind of a 40-hour work week in her current state, she said.

Advertisement

Then came the eviction from her apartment in New Bedford’s North End in early fall. She maintains that she was not evicted because she was late on her bills. She said her former landlord, wary of her grandson’s emotional outbursts that had at times led to things like broken windows in the building, simply wanted possession of her property. She couldn’t find a new apartment because she was still recovering from the surgery, she said.

Dalia McClain waited in line to be served donated lunch served by Robin Reed. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

At 51, with two children under her care, she was homeless. Seated at her new kitchen table, she recounts becoming one of the state’s nearly 3,600 homeless families matter-of-factly, without a trace of bitterness. (As of mid-December, 294 families were in motels or temporary shelters, while 3,300 were in more traditional shelter units.) She addresses the realities of her life in a plain and unembellished way.

She first went to a hotel for homeless families in Methuen, staying there for about a month, then to a hotel in Kingston, where she lived for about a month-and-a-half. Now, hers is the first of about 55 families who have stayed at the Kingston hotel since mid-October to find permanent housing elsewhere.

Advertisement

Because she was staying in a shelter, she qualified for HomeBASE, a government program that provides monthly housing stipends as well as funds for first and last month’s rent and a security deposit. She found her current apartment on Facebook, King said.

Suzanne R. Giovanetti, chief executive of the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless, Inc., which runs the hotel operation, said the local shelter system is maxed out, forcing officials to place families at the hotel, even though advocates believe such facilities are less than ideal for families.

“The hotel sheltering system is a last resort for the state,” said Giovanetti.

Felicia King is hugged by Suzanne Giovanetti, the CEO of the Plymouth Area Coalition for the Homeless, as Felicia left the Baymont Hotel for good. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Indeed, outgoing Governor Charlie Baker vowed during his first term to reduce the number of homeless families sheltered in Massachusetts hotels from around 1,500 to zero. While the state greatly reduced the number of families in hotels during his time in office, that progress has since reversed.

Giovanetti said there are a number of factors contributing to a recent influx of homeless families.

During the warmer months, families will live in their cars or in state forests or campgrounds; but they seek shelter indoors as the temperatures drop, she said. Additionally, the economic effects of the pandemic shoved some of those working paycheck-to-paycheck into homelessness. The region’s crushing housing crisis plays a role as well: There is a lack of truly affordable housing in southeastern Massachusetts, said Giovanetti, adding that rent costs often exceed the amount made by two parents who are working entry level positions.

Advertisement

Lastly, there is migration, with thousands of families surging into Massachusetts in recent months, further stressing the shelter system for families.

“It was a perfect storm,” she said.

About three-quarters of the families staying at the Kingston hotel are migrants, according to Giovanetti. Most hail from Haiti but a few families come from South American countries, she said. They face steep challenges: language barriers, immigration proceedings, navigating bureaucracy to secure a work permit.

Danny McClain exhaled and fell onto his bed at his new apartment in Taunton. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

While King does not have to contend with any of those problems, she still faces an uphill battle to raise her two grandchildren. She takes on side gigs as a children’s entertainer, dressing up as characters like Mickey Mouse for birthdays. She said she likes getting into character and making kids smile. Recently, she did a gig as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer in Marion. She does it every year. She was paid $50 for the appearance, but $45 of that went into her gas tank.

“I worked for five bucks,” she said.

Christmas is days away, but she has already budgeted her bills. After her car payment and rent, she estimates she’ll be left with about $200.

“Christmas ain’t looking like nothing,” she said.

The kids want a bicycle and a hoverboard but in the words of King, “It’s just out of means right now.” Plus she has bigger priorities. Danny is currently sleeping on an air mattress and she’d rather give a bedroom set than any toys. King feels overwhelmed at times.

Advertisement

“I just don’t want to disappoint them,” she said.

The youngest of six sisters, the mother of four daughters, and a grandmother of seven, she hails from a large family in New Bedford. Her father was born in Cape Verde and her mother’s family has its roots in the West Indies.

Dalia McClain stood in the courtyard of the Baymont Hotel before playing outside. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

But family and the holidays has its own set of complications. Since her surgery in the spring, she has eschewed family get-togethers, declining to attend summer cookouts.

Danny doesn’t enjoy being in crowds, struggling at times in social situations with his peers. And King said she can’t afford to get upset with her relatives because of her heart problems. Family parties always come with the risk of confrontation, she said, with someone telling her what she should do with the kids and how she should do it. Still, one of her cousins convinced her to attend a Christmas party in Middleborough. She enjoyed seeing her relatives but had to leave after a couple hours because she was feeling under the weather.

For now, King likes Taunton. It’s only a 20-minute bus ride to the kids’ schools in New Bedford. Here, she is starting to rebuild a life. She just moved in and she has a kitchen table, a mop, a crock pot, a rice cooker, a couch for the living the room.

She is thankful, she said, to get out of the Kingston hotel and into her own space. She likes being able to have a kitchen where she can cook pasta or shepherd’s pie. It’s beneficial for the kids, too, she said, to have a place they can call home. She calls her current landlord an angel for allowing her to stay. She is paying to live here, sure, but she knows how difficult it is to find truly affordable housing. She counts herself lucky in landing this spot.

Danny McClain and his sister, Dalia, arrived at their new apartment in Taunton. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

She has signed a 2-year lease and receives rental subsidies. She’s on a waiting list for a Section 8 voucher and subsists mainly on death benefits the two kids receive in the wake of their mother’s passing. All in, the small family survives on $2,100 a month, she said.

King is not particularly religious, but loves Christmastime. Her decorations — she says she has a lot of them — are in storage, as is her seven-and-a-half foot fake tree. Earlier this month, she was worried it would be too big for the apartment, but a day later, she made it work.

“I felt joy,” she said. “I’m just happy it fit.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.