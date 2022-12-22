Improv classes, literacy tutoring, and a New Year’s Day trek

Temple Emanu-El of Haverhill will hold a special Shabbat evening service commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Presented in partnership with Haverhill’s Calvary Baptist Church, the program follows traditional Friday night services and will include readings of selected writings by the civil rights leader. The temple’s choir also will perform music celebrating King. The service takes place in person, but also will be live-streamed on Emanu-El’s YouTube channel . For more information about the program and the synagogue, visit templeemanu-el.org .

Abbot Public Library in Marblehead is hosting an older adult support group called “Courageous Aging.” The group will meet starting in January on Fridays at 3 Brook Road from 3 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. The goal is to help older adults work through their regrets, find what matters to them most and what makes them feel accomplished, and more. For more information, visit abbotlibrary.org .

Marblehead Little Theatre is offering a four-session Introduction to Improv workshop designed for preteens and teens ages 9-14. The classes, which will be held at 12 School St., will include improvisation games that foster useful skills including listening, creativity, patience, and collaboration. Each session will conclude with a performance for family and friends. Classes will be held Wednesday afternoons from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11, Jan. 25, Feb. 1, and Feb. 8. The class fee is $150 per student, $250 total for two siblings. For more information, visit mltlive.com.

Quincy’s Thomas Crane Library is hosting two information sessions for locals interested in volunteering with its adult literacy program. Volunteers can help their adult neighbors along the South Shore achieve and improve their literacy. Volunteers must be 18 or older and have a high school diploma or equivalent, but no prior teaching experience is required. The session will be held on Zoom Jan. 4 and 9, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information and to register, visit thomascranelibrary.org/become-a-literacy-volunteer or call 617-376-1314.

Join the state’s Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Friends of the Middlesex Fells for a New Year’s Day hike beginning in Stoneham. Hikers will meet at the Botume House Visitor Center, 4 Woodland Road, at 10 a.m. Jan 1. The journey will be between 1 and 2 miles, and hot chocolate will be provided at the end of the trek. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and dogs are not permitted on the hike. Advanced registration is required. For more information, call 617-680-6932; to register, visit friendsofthefells.wildapricot.org/event-5073112.

Parents and kids ages 2-7 are invited to a winter break yoga class at the Rashi School in Dedham, located at 8000 Great Meadow Road. Stop by Jan. 8 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. for an opportunity to beat the cold with social time and exercise. The program, hosted in conjunction with PJ Library of Greater Boston, will be led by Rashi kindergarten teacher Amanda Findlay, who is also a certified yoga instructor. Space is limited, so advanced registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.eventbrite.com or call 781-355-7317.

