Like a warm coat, memories hug us like those we have lost

We were leaving a Christmas party, my husband and I, saying our goodbyes and there was Harriet, leaving, too. And I said, “Your coat is so pretty,” and she smiled and stroked the soft wool near the collar. “It was my daughter’s,” she said, and there it was, out in the open, something we seldom talk about, something we back away from every day: death.

I told her I loved her coat, which was an almost-to-the-floor black and gray wool that seemed to be embracing the woman who was standing before me. That’s the feeling I had, that the coat was hugging her.

Advertisement

Yet this was not an awkward moment. It was a segue, an opportunity for Harriet to talk about her daughter with thanksgiving that she had lived, and with pleasure that she’d had such good taste in coats. “People ask me how I get up every day, how I go on,” she said, candidly. “And I tell them, because they are all still with me. Because I take them everywhere I go.”

I wish I remembered her next words exactly. I don’t, but what she said is this: My daughter is a part of me. She will always be a part of me. They are all a part of me. I think about them. I talk about them. I tell their stories. I remember them. And I am grateful for them every minute of every day.

Stacey, Harriet’s daughter whose coat she was wearing, died in June. Stacey was 52. Michael, her son, died 18 years ago when he was 31. Fourteen months after Michael died, Al, her husband, was killed in a car crash. He was 60. Tragedies, each of them. Collectively, they are a catastrophe.

And still she carries on, yet not just carries on. She carries, too, the memories of all their times together, good times and not good times. Her times and theirs intertwined. And she smiles. And she is present and engaged and in the now because she knows she is not alone, she is never alone, because her children and her husband live in her heart. She speaks their names. She tells their stories. And with every breath, every day of her life, she celebrates their having been.

Advertisement

Earlier, at this same party, I was talking to a man who mentioned my Aunt Lorraine. He told me she had worked for him for a few weeks shortly before she died. I had forgotten this. I had forgotten the conversation we had when she got the job. “I’ll be right down the street from you,” she’d said. We would see each other more. And that made us happy.

I wear a thin, gold bracelet that Lorraine never took off. I don’t take it off, either, because every time I look at it, I think of her. But hearing her name unexpectedly? Hearing her name spoken out loud at a party 25 years after her death? Learning that someone else remembers her, too?

This brought me joy.

Sometimes, we’re afraid to say a person’s name, to say, I remember, to tell a story, to remind someone of their loss. We don’t want to make someone sadder than they are. Especially over the holidays. And so we say nothing.

But it’s over the holidays that it’s especially important to say the names, tell the stories, and remember.

Advertisement

We’re not reminding anyone of anything. No one has to be reminded that this is the first Christmas without their mother. That their best friend died a year ago. That there’s another empty chair at the dining room table. There is no forgetting these things.

And sad is sad is sad.

I remember a much younger me avoiding a woman whose teenage son died suddenly. She was an acquaintance, not a friend, and I saw her in line at a grocery store shortly after his death. And instead of getting in line behind her and saying, “I’m so sorry,” I pretended I’d forgotten something and hurried down some aisle.

I would not do that now. I would not be afraid of her silence, of her anger, or her tears. I would speak to her. I would hug her. And, if she wanted to talk, I would listen.

Beverly Beckham’s column appears every two weeks. She can be reached at bev@beverlybeckham.com.