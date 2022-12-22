Making spirits bright for the homeless

“Other people are focused on shopping for their families, their loved ones. That is not something these families even have the ability to think about,” she added.

“When you live in a shelter, you don’t have the discretionary income to be able to buy your child a toy, or often even space to have a tree in your unit,” said Katie Scott, senior vice president of community impact for Old Colony YMCA , which operates three family shelters in Brockton.

It’s a season of colorful lights, festive gatherings, and lavish meals. But for homeless families living in area shelters, the December holidays can be a stressful and emotionally challenging time.

To bring holiday cheer and a sense of normalcy to homeless families, Old Colony and other area shelter organizations partnered again this year with community donors to provide them with gifts and holiday-themed activities. The effort served both those living in congregate shelters — which offer families a room and shared spaces — and those housed in scattered apartments.

The gift tree at the Old Colony YMCA's Central Branch in Brockton. Devon Guillery

“We just feel people in this situation should have the same experiences others do around the holidays,” Scott said.

Shelter residents say they appreciate the efforts to help them enjoy the season, including Karen and Lourdes, who are being identified by their first names only.

”The shelter has done for my children what I was unable to do this year. The shelter is giving them a holiday,” said Karen, who lives with her two daughters at the Medway Family Shelter, run by the South Middlesex Opportunity Council.

Lourdes, who lives with her daughter at SMOC’s Pathways Family Shelter in Framingham, said, “The staff make sure we are good, and understand that holidays are very hard for us. They treat us like family.”

Ricky Denis, 1, helps decorate the Christmas tree at the Clinton Street Shelter in Framingham. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

Old Colony this year held a gift drive for the 63 families residing in its shelters, and over 250 previous residents it continues to serve. It also is hosting visits from Santa, and 15 teens participated in a recent event sponsored by the New England Patriots where they shopped with a player at the Patriots ProShop in Foxborough and selected gifts for themselves and family members.

Framingham-based South Middlesex Opportunity Council’s six family congregate shelters organized a variety of holiday activities, according to Kim Hicks, the council’s director of family services. Four of the shelters are in Framingham and the others are in Hudson and Medway.

“The holidays can be a particularly difficult time for shelter families,” Hicks said. “They are often physically far from their home communities and friends. They’re living in a shelter, surrounded by strangers, people they’ve never met before. It’s a struggle, especially when they see happy families on television united under one roof and that’s not their reality.”

Among the holiday activities the council provided were decorating contests in which each family was given supplies to create holiday displays on the doors of their rooms and all voted for the best ones. Santa Claus also has visited some of the shelters, and families and staff at the various locations are sharing holiday meals.

“They come together as a community — everyone participates by cooking dishes from their different cultures,” Hicks said.

Mickaella Derislin helps decorate the Christmas tree at the Clinton Street Shelter in Framingham. Suzanne Kreiter/Globe Staff

South Middlesex and its shelters also collected gifts from the community for the families at the congregate facilities and those in its 122 scattered shelter apartments in Ashland, Framingham, Marlborough, Milford, and Worcester.

The agency has recently seen an influx of migrant families — mostly from Haiti — referred by the state. Hicks said those families — which now comprise 20 percent to 25 percent of the agency’s congregate shelter households — face particular stresses this season.

“They are away from many of the members of their families,” Hicks said. “Many have had a tough journey to get here. It has been a challenging process for them to get into a shelter. They’ve had a lot of trauma and need help in dealing with it.”

But Hicks said the gifts and activities provided by shelter staff can go a long way toward raising the spirits of the families, noting that the door-decorating contest, for example, “kind of brightens the facility. Families have fun with it, voting on which are the best decorations.”

Scott said shelter families often face a myriad of hurdles on top of being homeless, ranging from the difficulty of finding a job to language barriers or histories of substance abuse and domestic violence. Many also face trauma from being homeless or if they are migrants, “the extremely stressful journeys they took to get here.”

This year, those struggles are compounded by the enduring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty of locating affordable, permanent housing at a time of steep real estate prices.

From left: Lauren Overlan and Centerboard staff Robin Tobin, Jessica Lieberman, and Kim Patterson at a gift donation for the Lynn-based agency's annual drive for its homeless families. Jason Taglieri

“The rental market is almost unapproachable for some of these families now,” said Mark DeJoie, CEO of Lynn-based Centerboard, which operates 272 family shelter beds at locations north of Boston. DeJoie said even families with state rental vouchers at times face difficulties given the competition for vacant units.

For homeless parents, the holidays can be especially stressful because “they need to save money in order to move out of the shelter, but this is an expensive time of year when they are trying to make sure their kids have the best Christmas they can,” said Heather Hildebrand, Centerboard’s chief operating officer.

The Lynn agency offered help through its annual collection of holiday gifts for children in its shelters. Centerboard takes requests from the families and then seeks to provide each child with three to four gifts through donations from a large network of businesses and organizations established over the years.

“The gap, particularly this year, has been adolescents,” Hildebrand said, noting that contributors tend to focus exclusively on purchasing toys or clothes for smaller children. She said presents for teens — and in particular gift cards — were also much needed.

Donated gifts were delivered by Centerboard in the days before Christmas, or picked up by the shelter families. “They are incredibly grateful,” Hildebrand said.

Carolina Hill Shelter in Marshfield, brought holiday cheer to its 17 resident families through a gift drive and special activities, including holiday-related arts and crafts times and festive Christmas mornings, according to Kerry Griffin, the organization’s education coordinator. It also has a Christmas tree in the shelter’s shared living room.

“This can be a very emotional time of year for shelter families because they have been unstable and everyone wants to be stable and have everything perfect for their children during the holidays,” Griffin said.

She said many shelter families also have “lost something in their lives somewhere along the line. This is a time of year that reminds us of hope and promise but also of things we have lost.

“But we are very fortunate here because the Greater South Shore community embraces our families and is very kind and generous to them during the holiday season,” she added, referring to the individuals and groups who donate gifts and volunteer time, including youth organizations that join shelter residents in arts and craft activities.

“We are embraced by our community and there are organizations that return to us each year and provide amazing things for our families,” Griffin said.

Old Colony YMCA posted gift trees at all its branches — in Brockton, East Bridgewater, Easton, Middleborough, Plymouth, Stoughton, and Taunton — as well as many participating businesses. Each tree had paper ornaments with anonymous gift requests from the families served. Donors also purchased gifts online or through other means.

“We have some really amazing partners,” Scott said, noting for example that Sean Flynn Landscaping of Easton hosted a tree to provide gifts for 25 families, and that Alden Park restaurant in Plymouth delivered five carloads of gifts collected from a giving tree at its Colony Place site.

Scott said individual donors also can be especially thoughtful, citing the example of a woman who, picking up a gift request list for a young child that included only clothing items, decided to add a toy because there was, she said, “nothing fun on this list.”

Old Colony’s gift drive sought donations not only for children but for the adults at its shelters, according to Michael Ricci, the organization’s vice president for public affairs.

“A lot of the attention during the holidays goes around the kids with good reason,” he said. “But we don’t want to forget the parents, who are working hard and have often been through a lot of trauma or difficult circumstances. We want to make sure they are feeling they can have a nice holiday as well.”

Griffin said community support is a key to helping shelter families find joy in an otherwise trying season.

“It uplifts,” she said, “the spirits of everyone — the staff and families — to see other people concerned about the journeys of the families here.”

