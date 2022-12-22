Man dies in 3-alarm house fire in Brimfield

A man died in a three-alarm fire that destroyed a lakeside home in Brimfield, drawing help from multiple fire departments in Central Massachusetts, according to the state fire marshal’s office.

The fire broke out at a single-family home on Third Street at about 5:15 p.m., the State fire marshal’s office said in a statement. Firefighters encountered heavy smoke coming from the home when they arrived.

Second and third alarms were quickly struck, and nine other fire departments, including Brookfield, Charlton, and Holland, responded to assist at the scene and provide station coverage , the statement said.

Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze in about an hour.

The home was a total loss, the statement said. The Red Cross of Massachusetts is providing assistance to at least one displaced resident.

The fire does not appear suspicious, but the cause is still under investigation, the statement said.

“It’s still too early to say how and where this fire began, but we know that smoke alarms and a home escape plan are everyone’s first line of defense against a fire at home,” State Fire Marshal Ostroskey said in the statement. “Please take a minute to be sure that your alarms are in place and working properly, and that everyone knows two ways out of the home.”

Brimfield Fire Chief Don Contois offered his deepest condolences in the statement to the victim’s family and loved ones.

“This is a terrible time of year to suffer such a tragedy, and our hearts go out to them,” Contois said.

