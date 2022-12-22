Mass. officials urge awareness of mental health hotlines to call during the holidays

“These intense emotional times, particularly when they come as an adjustment to changes, can be very stressful,” Galvin said at the briefing, which was recorded and posted on YouTube .

Secretary of State William Galvin joined district attorneys from Middlesex and Norfolk counties at a news briefing to remind people who are struggling that they are not alone and help is just a phone call away. He noted that this holiday season is the first in three years without restrictions around the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials and human services advocates on Wednesday called attention to multiple state and federal resources surrounding mental health and domestic violence as the holidays near, a time that experts say is especially stressful and isolating for many people.

“We often see the result of that playing out, whether it is criminal activity or activity that’s somewhat anti-social, or mental health issues or domestic violence issues.”

Among people who already living with mental health conditions like anxiety, depression, or substance use, about 64 percent have reported recently that the holidays make their conditions worse, said Danna Mauch, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Association of Mental Health. In young adults and older youths, more than 50 percent have reported experiencing anxiety, depression, or traumatic stress, and more than a quarter of young adults have reported increased uses of substances, she said.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan urged anyone experiencing mental health struggles or suicidal thoughts to call the new national mental health hotline by dialing 988. This service can also help people de-escalate a situation at home where someone may be in danger of hurting themselves or others.

Suicide “is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States, and one piece of that tragedy is that help is out there,” she said.

The holidays can also be an unsafe time for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, said Stephanie Brown, CEO of Casa Myrna, a domestic violence program in Boston.

“When families and friends gather, we should all be aware about consent and about keeping each other safe from sexual assault, from unwanted kissing and hugging at a family party to drink-spiking at holiday gatherings,” Brown said at the briefing Wednesday.

The number for SafeLink, the statewide domestic violence hotline, is 1-877-785-2020. Calls are anonymous and confidential and are available in any language, Brown said. She said the hotline is for people living with abuse or for anyone who may believe a friend, family member, or work colleague is in a dangerous situation. She also encouraged people to reach out to others who may be struggling.

“Reach out and stay connected,” Brown said. “Tell them you care about them, and it’s not their fault and that you’re there for them.”

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey echoed the sentiment.

“For the many difficulties in our lives, the holidays put an extra layer of stress and anxiety into the mix,” he said. “Give yourself the gift of the help and support you need to be safe this season.”

The statewide domestic violence hotline, SafeLink, is 1-877-785-2020. The Massachusetts Substance Use Helpline is at 800-327-5050. The national suicide prevention hotline can be reached by dialing 988.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.