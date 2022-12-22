Quincy considers another long-term lease with Granite Links golf course

Friends of the Blue Hills also want to be sure the arrangement requires better access to the adjacent state park through the golf course property.

While Koch’s administration describes the long lease as “a validation of the remarkable public-private partnership that has created a jewel for our community, a driver of economic activity, and a robust source of revenue” for Quincy, critics worry about missed opportunities for public open space and lack of information about details of the financial arrangement.

Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch wants to give a 99-year lease to the private company running Granite Links golf course on 540 acres of city property — a proposal that has some residents teed off.

“Smart development and a new visionary masterplan are what is needed at Quarry Hills before the city considers signing an extended lease with any developer,” community activist Maria Mulligan wrote in a letter to city officials.

Quincy City Councilor Anne Mahoney wants more information about the deal, and how future development would affect a nearby dangerous intersection at Ricciuti Drive.

“It’s a beautiful golf course, with a beautiful view,” Mahoney said. “I don’t want to be adversarial, but I want to be sure we know what we are partnering up about. Any good businessperson would want to know the details.”

The current lease with Quarry Hills Associates — which built and operates the 27-hole Granite Links and is owned by Quincy developer Peter O’Connell — is in effect for another 22 years.

Under the current deal, the company doesn’t pay rent, but rather gives a portion of its revenue to the city. Last year, Quincy received $750,000, according to Christopher Walker, the mayor’s chief of staff.

Walker said a longer-term lease would give Quarry Hills Associates the stability needed to finance future projects at the site.

“The bare minimum necessary for financing major capital [projects] is 50 years, and 100 is fairly standard for site control,” Walker said. “There is no specific project on the table right now — but they’ve identified a number of capital needs in the near-term, most specifically parking improvements. A hotel is certainly possible down the road.”

Quarry Hills Associates was picked as the golf course developer in 1992, and used 13 million tons of dirt from the Big Dig project — which put Interstate 93 underground in Boston — to transform old landfills and quarries into an award-winning golf course. The first nine holes opened in 2003, followed by another nine holes the next year. A clubhouse and final nine holes opened in 2006.

Mayor Koch has asked the City Council to approve a request for a home-rule petition from the state to allow the new lease. The petition would need approval from the Legislature and governor.

The Quincy controversy is the latest involving scrutiny of golf courses on public land. In Brookline, for example, some residents have asked for the 18-hole Brookline Golf Course to be cut back to allow more access for non-golfers.

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.