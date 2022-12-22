Reeves Elementary in Woburn installs ‘Calming Corner’ to support students’ needs

But these days, Hurley’s kindergarten class at Reeves Elementary in Woburn has access to a wide arsenal of relaxing tools in the new “Calming Corner” assembled this school year. The space, accessible to students of all grade levels and located near the entrance to the building, is painted a “calming, soft yellow” and decorated with colorful and glittery felt boards, twinkling lights, comfortable beanbag chairs, fidget boards, and other calming sensory devices. It was created to help students regulate their emotions and prepare them to continue the school day after feeling overwhelmed, angry, sad, or otherwise unable to control their emotions like others, school officials said.

At the beginning of Kelley Hurley’s career as an early childhood educator, she would calm a rowdy student by taking the child on a walk. Sometimes this would effectively prepare the student to reenter the classroom and get back to learning, she said. Other times, it would solve nothing at all.

Advertisement

Hurley’s students use the space at least once a day, she said, and members of the school community agree spending time in the corner has been effective, allowing students to better understand curriculum in class.

“I’m sending kids to [the Calming Corner] that really need that time away from the business of the classroom,” Hurley said. “If students are feeling supported and safe and have opportunities to learn to self-regulate, they’re actually going to gain more out of the academics.”

Reeves is part of larger initiative by Woburn’s public schools to create a “sensory hallway or room” in all of the district’s schools, said Elizabeth Jolly, principal of the Reeves. The sensory spaces were created to accommodate the social-emotional needs of a diverse student body, Jolly said. And as many students struggle with anxiety and other social challenges in the wake of the pandemic, Jolly and Hurley said these resources are as crucial as ever.

Advertisement

“We really, as a district, prioritize social-emotional needs, and we recognize in a post-pandemic world that it was a top priority to address in our schools,” Jolly said. “We wanted to reimagine these learning spaces where students could take a break, step out of their classroom, have a minute to regroup or get readjusted to school, and get excited to go back into the learning environment.”

Matthew Comenitz, the school’s assistant principal, said the Calming Corner has been so popular that students will be on their best behavior just to earn time there. One student, he said, asked his parents to buy some of the items found in the space to use in his bedroom at home.

“Both the students and the teachers have shown great appreciation for having this separate area that the kids are so motivated by,” Comenitz said. “They want time to just relax and clear their heads.”

After the corner’s installation, said school principal Jolly, fewer students have needed to visit her office for disruptive behavior. Speaking to the wide-ranging benefits of the space, Comenitz added that it has bolstered community at the school as a gathering place for students of all grade levels.

“I’ve walked by and seen a third-grader in the reading tent, a preschooler doing hopscotch, and a second-grader by the felt board,” Comenitz said. “Everyone just does their own thing.”

Katie Mogg can be reached at katie.mogg@globe.com. Follow her on twitter @j0urnalistkatie