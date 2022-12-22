Rhode Island readies for storm ahead of holiday weekend

The Block Island Ferry has already alerted customers that Thursday afternoon’s ferries could be the last until Christmas day. If you need to get on or off the island, now is the time to go.

A wicked winter storm paralyzing Christmas week travel across much of the United States could bring 1 to 2 inches of rain and strong winds to Rhode Island Thursday night, which could force the cancelation of ferry service to Block Island, and has mobilized the state’s transportation crews, law enforcement and utilities. On Friday, initially mild temperatures are expected to plummet by evening, which could create freezing roadway conditions requiring extra caution and travel time heading into the holiday weekend.

A service alert posted by the Block Island Ferry says the last trip from Point Judith is at 3:45 p.m. and will depart Block Island at 5:30 p.m. Both “questionable” at this time because of forecast coastal and high-wind warnings. More information will be provided at blockislandferry.com.

The National Weather Service in Boston is forecasting rain Thursday night for Rhode Island, with winds from the east increasing to 15 to 20 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph, and 1 to 2 inches of rainfall are possible.

The weather service expects coastal flooding at high tide Friday, which is at 7:10 a.m. Temperatures are expected to climb to 54 degrees by 8 a.m., and the rain is expected to continue until 3 p.m. However, temperatures will begin to tumble throughout the day Friday as a low-pressure system undergoing bombogenesis will move into the region.

A storm “bombs out” when the atmospheric pressure drops at least 24 millibars over a 24-hour period. That will create wind gusts blasting as high as 50 to 60 mph, closer to 60 to 65 mph offshore of southern Rhode Island, and another half to three-quarters of an inch of rainfall.

The wind combined with plummeting temperatures Friday night is expected to produce wind chills in Rhode Island as low as zero degrees between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation Chief Public Affairs Officer Charles St. Martin told the Globe Thursday that crews have been preparing for the storm all week with contractors to make sure catch basins and construction sites are clear of debris. RIDOT teams will come on at midnight Thursday and work through the night to deal with flooding and downed limbs and trees.

“We will keep the crews on during the day Friday and monitor weather conditions as we go for the drop in temperatures later in the afternoon,” he said. “Our expectations will be crews on until Friday night, putting salt down to treat roadways before things freeze up.”

St. Martin asks holiday travelers to give themselves extra time and room around other vehicles.

“Just slow down is the big one. We’ve all been hearing the forecast, temperatures will be dropping and the pavement will be wet. We’ll probably have some ice conditions. Be cautious as you travel around.”

Heavy rains could lead to localized flooding. Don’t drive through flooded roads, St. Martin says. Prepare for the possibility that bridges to Jamestown and Newport could close.

“There’s a possibility of a wintry mix as the system pulls away,” St. Martin says. “We’re still watching over the next 24 hours.”

As for public transit, according to the Rhode Island Public Transit Authority, buses will run as scheduled unless weather conditions make the roads impassable. RIPTA asks passengers to allow extra time in case of weather-related delays. Check RIPTA.com/alerts for service updates.

Rhode Island Energy said Thursday that it is adding additional resources to expedite efforts should the expected high winds knock out power to Rhode Islanders.

“While no one wants to see a storm like this impact holiday plans, we know our customers are counting on us to be prepared, which is why we began preparing for such an event earlier this week,” said Dave Bonenberger, president of Rhode Island Energy. “We’ve secured additional line and tree crews in advance of the storm, and we will be coordinating our response with state agencies and municipalities across Rhode Island to address potential outages in a safe and efficient matter.”

Rhode Island Energy will have 1,100 employees mobilized for emergency response operations across the region, with additional staff ready to assist if needed.

Outages and estimated restoration times can be tracked at: rienergy.com/RI-Home/outage-central/.

T.F. Green International Airport (PVD) is asking flyers to check with their airlines for weather-related delays and cancellations before heading to the airport.

Travelers planning to cross the Jamestown, Newport, Mount Hope, or Sakonnet bridges should check with the Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority for possible bridge closures because of high winds: https://www.ritba.org/travel-alerts/.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com.